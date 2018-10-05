Newman Ferrara LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. - RSG

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an investigation on behalf of shareholders of Republic Services, Inc. (“Republic Services” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RSG) focusing on potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Republic Services, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. Newman Ferrara’s investigation is focusing on whether Republic Services’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Republic Services stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws through its action or inaction regarding corporate mismanagement, wrongdoing, or waste.

