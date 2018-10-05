Log in
REPUBLIC SERVICES (RSG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/05 09:58:11 pm
72.11 USD   +0.67%
Newman Ferrara LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. - RSG

10/05/2018 | 08:48pm CEST

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an investigation on behalf of shareholders of Republic Services, Inc. (“Republic Services” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RSG) focusing on potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Republic Services, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. Newman Ferrara’s investigation is focusing on whether Republic Services’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Republic Services stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws through its action or inaction regarding corporate mismanagement, wrongdoing, or waste.

Current Republic Services stockholders seeking more information on this matter are invited to contact Newman Ferrara attorney Roger Sachar (rsachar@nfllp.com) to discuss this investigation and their rights.

Newman Ferrara maintains a multifaceted practice based in New York City with attorneys specializing in complex commercial and multi-party litigation, securities fraud and shareholder litigation, consumer protection, civil rights, and real estate. For more information, please visit the firm website at www.nfllp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 047 M
EBIT 2018 1 701 M
Net income 2018 990 M
Debt 2018 8 349 M
Yield 2018 1,97%
P/E ratio 2018 23,82
P/E ratio 2019 21,90
EV / Sales 2018 3,15x
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
Capitalization 23 305 M
Technical analysis trends REPUBLIC SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald W. Slager President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel Kadre Chairman
Jon Vander Ark Chief Operating Officer & Executive President
Charles F. Serianni Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Ramon A. Rodriguez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPUBLIC SERVICES5.95%23 305
WASTE MANAGEMENT3.16%38 169
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA48.62%5 586
CLEAN HARBORS INC30.54%3 909
TETRA TECH, INC.42.45%3 766
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA58.17%3 730
