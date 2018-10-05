Newman Ferrara LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. - RSG

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an
investigation on behalf of shareholders of Republic Services, Inc.
(“Republic Services” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RSG) focusing on potential
breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the
“Board”).
Republic Services, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, together with its
subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer,
recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial,
municipal, and residential customers in the United States and Puerto
Rico. Newman Ferrara’s investigation is focusing on whether Republic
Services’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to
Republic Services stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal
laws through its action or inaction regarding corporate mismanagement,
wrongdoing, or waste.
Current Republic Services stockholders seeking more information on this
matter are invited to contact Newman Ferrara attorney Roger Sachar (rsachar@nfllp.com)
to discuss this investigation and their rights.
