Republic Services : Expands Natural Gas-Powered Fleet

By Stephen Nakrosis

Waste-disposal company Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday said it would add 156 compressed natural gas-powered vehicles to its fleet by the end of this year.

With the added vehicles, the company will be operating over 3,100 vehicles running on alternative fuels, it said.

The 156 new solid waste collection trucks will replace older, diesel-powered vehicles.

Republic said its CNG fleet saves roughly 26 million gallons of diesel fuel annually.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com