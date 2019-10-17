Log in
REPUBLIC SERVICES

REPUBLIC SERVICES

(RSG)
  RSG  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/17 04:01:05 pm
86.11 USD   +0.49%
10/17 05:50pm REPUBLIC SERVICES : Expands Natural Gas-Powered Fleet
DJ
04:00pREPUBLIC SERVICES : Expands Natural Gas-Powered Fleet
PR
09/30REPUBLIC SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Republic Services : Expands Natural Gas-Powered Fleet

10/17/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Waste-disposal company Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday said it would add 156 compressed natural gas-powered vehicles to its fleet by the end of this year.

With the added vehicles, the company will be operating over 3,100 vehicles running on alternative fuels, it said.

The 156 new solid waste collection trucks will replace older, diesel-powered vehicles.

Republic said its CNG fleet saves roughly 26 million gallons of diesel fuel annually.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

