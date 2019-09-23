Republic Services : Says Emissions Reduction Target Approved By Science Based Targets Initiative

By Michael Dabaie

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) said its emissions reduction target was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The company last month said its long-term sustainability goals include a climate change target designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35%. Republic Services said it aims to reach this goal by 2030, using 2017 as the baseline year.

The Science Based Targets initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

