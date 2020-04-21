Republic Services, Inc. : Moving to a Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHOENIX, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) announced today that due to the public health and travel concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, it will hold an audio virtual meeting instead of an in-person meeting for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"). Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

The Annual Meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time on May 8, 2020, as originally scheduled, but will be hosted in an audio virtual format instead of in person. As described in the proxy materials, shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2020, the record date, and shareholders holding a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker or nominee, are eligible to vote at the meeting.

The Annual Meeting will be accessible at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/RSG2020. To vote or participate in the Annual Meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice that was previously distributed. Shareholders without a control number will be admitted to the Annual Meeting as guests, but will not have the ability to vote or submit questions.

The Company urges all shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card included with the proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Proxy materials and additional information regarding the Company's Annual Meeting are posted on the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders section of the Republic Services Investor Relations website located at https://investor.republicservices.com/annual-meeting.

The Company intends to return to in-person annual shareholder meetings once the public health and travel concerns related to COVID-19 subside.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at republicservices.com.

