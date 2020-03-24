Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Republic Services, Inc.    RSG

REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.

(RSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republic Services : Investor Update Regarding COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:43pm EDT

Republic Services

Investor Update Regarding COVID-19

March 24, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included herein constitute "forward-looking statements," including statements with respect to our anticipated 2020 financial results, within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "guidance" and similar words and phrases are used in this presentation to identify the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, although based on assumptions that we consider reasonable, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events or conditions to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the expectations will prove to be correct. Other factors which could materially affect our forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating our forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this presentation, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

In particular, it is difficult to predict the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy, and this could have a more significant adverse effect on our operations, results and financial condition than we currently anticipate.

2

Well-Positioned to Manage Through COVID-19 with Stable, Resilient Business Model

Highly resilient business model

  • Designated by FEMA as an essential service provider
  • Approximately 80% of revenue has an annuity-type profile
  • Best-in-classoperating capabilities enable us to keep our employees safe and manage through dynamic situations
    • Able to reallocate resources, adjust variable costs and temper capex as volume changes
    • Proven business continuity plans
  • Seasoned management team
    • Proven track record of successfully managing through cyclical downturns and disruptive events (e.g. 9/11, Great Recession, Hurricanes)

Strong balance sheet and ample liquidity

  • Continuing solid free cash flow generation due to essential nature of service
  • $2.25 billion revolving credit facility with top-tier financial institutions and $1.71 billion of undrawn capacity provides ample liquidity
  • No near-term senior note maturities
    • Next senior note maturity is $600 million due in November 2021
  • Investment-gradecredit ratings

3

1 - $1.7 billion of undrawn capacity as of year end December 31, 2019

Solid Cash Flow Generation During Previous Downturns

$'s in millions

$3,000

$2,500

$2,000

$1,500

$1,000

$500

$0

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Republic acquired Allied Waste Industries on Dec. 5, 2008. Allied's pre-acquisition cash flows1 are not included in the chart below.

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

  • Performed well through The Great Recession, the deepest economic downturn in the last 70 years
    • Stable cash provided by operating activities despite over $200 million of acquisition- related costs in 2008 and negative volume growth in 2007 though 2011
    • Maintained ample liquidity throughout the downturn

Seasoned management team with a proven track record of successfully leading through crises

1 - Prior to merger with Republic Services, Inc. Allied Waste Industries reported Cash Provided by Operating Activities of: $1,066 million for the 12-months ended December 31, 2007 and $539

4

million for the nine months ended September 30, 2008

Our Near-Term Priorities

Ensuring the health and safety of our employees

  • Cleaning and sanitizing our facilities and equipment multiple times per day
  • Practicing social distancing and following CDC and OSHA guidelines
  • Leveraging flexible work solutions, collaboration tools and technology

Providing consistent, reliable service to our customers and communities

  • Executing business continuity plans to ensure no disruption in service
  • Leveraging our scale and best-in-class operating capabilities to assist municipalities facing operational challenges

Optimizing operations and capital spend

  • Reallocating resources across lines of business
  • Tightly managing variable costs and tempering capex
  • Reducing / eliminating discretionary costs

Maintaining ample liquidity

• $1.7 billion of borrowing capacity available under revolving credit facility as of Dec. 31, 2019

Maintaining consistent and balanced approach to capital allocation

  • Growing the business through opportunistic acquisition investments
  • Paying a dividend to our shareholders
  • Returning the remaining free cash flow to shareholders through share repurchases

Ensuring the health and safety of our employees is our #1 priority

5

~80% of our Revenue has an Annuity-Type Profile

Line of Business

Residential

Collection

  • of 2019 Typical Contract Total Revenue Structure

22%

5+ years

Considerations

  • Working closely with municipalities to adjust service and/or service fees to address temporary increase in household waste as people spend more time at home

Service

Small-Container

Based

Collection

Billing

1-3 years

31%

Include cancellation /

breakage fees

  • Mitigating any temporary service decreases or short-term pauses in service by adjusting routes and actively managing variable costs
  • As container weights decrease 3rd party disposal costs and airspace consumed at our landfills will decrease, favorably impacting free cash flow

Recurring-Large

Container

Collection

Weight

Transfer &

Landfill MSW

Based

Billing

Recycling Processing &

Commodity Sales

1-3 years

• Able to quickly scale the business up or down in response to changes in volume

15%

Include cancellation /

• As container weights decrease 3rd party disposal costs and airspace consumed at

breakage fees

our landfills will decrease, favorably impacting free cash flow

1-3 years

• Likely to benefit from increased MSW volumes as municipalities collect more

11%

Many include Put or

household waste; approx. 50% of 3rd party transfer station and landfill MSW

volumes are from municipalities

Pay Clauses

• Able to quickly adjust operating hours in response to changes in inbound tons

3%

3-10 years

• Favorable increase in recycled commodity prices due to slow down in recycling in

China

82%

6

Service-Based Billing - Monthly or quarterly fee based on size of container and frequency of pickup, i.e. Residential 96-gallon cart pick up once per week Weight-Based Billing - Fee per ton

Proactively Managing the More Event-Driven Portion of our Business

Line of Business

Service

Temporary-Large

Based

Container Collection

Billing

Weight

Landfill C&D and Special

Based

Waste

Billing

Service &

Weight

Environmental Services

Based

Billing

Other

Other Revenue

% of 2019

Considerations

Total Revenue

7%

• Primarily includes Construction & Demolition (C&D) related volumes

• Able to quickly scale the business up or down in response to changes in volume

7%

• Proactively reducing new landfill airspace construction (replacement capex)

• Proactively reducing new landfill airspace construction (replacement capex) to

mitigate impact of lower oil prices and slow down in drilling activity

2%

• Downstream services provided to petrochemical companies and refineries are

generally less cyclical than upstream E&P activity; revenue could decrease but at

a slower rate than E&P

2%

18%

Republic expects to update full-year 2020 guidance during its first quarter earnings call

7

Service-Based Billing - Monthly or quarterly fee based on size of container and frequency of pickup, i.e. Residential 96-gallon cart pick up once per week Weight-Based Billing - Fee per ton

Continued Attractive Long-Term Value Proposition & Investment Thesis

Leading Provider of a Basic and Essential Service

  • ~80% of revenue is recurring; majority secured through multi- year contracts
  • Good visibility into future earnings and cash flow
  • Predictable, repeatable organic growth with solid operating leverage

Strongly Positioned for

Growth

  • One of the youngest and most reliable fleets in the industry (average age of ~8 years)
  • Vertically integrated in 19 of the 20 fastest growing MSAs
  • Proven integrator in a consolidating industry

Differentiated Leader with the Scale to Compete and Succeed

  • Industry leader operating in 41 states and Puerto Rico
  • Leveraging customer- and employee-centric technological advancements to drive innovation, growth and margin expansion
  • Inclusive culture with a highly engaged workforce
  • Investment-gradecredit ratings

Delivering Value for our Shareholders

  • Stable, predictable organic growth in Free Cash Flow
  • Consistent and efficient approach to capital allocation to support growth and shareholder returns
  • In 2019, invested over $500M in value-enhancing acquisitions and returned over $900M to shareholders

8

Disclaimer

Republic Services Inc. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 00:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.
08:43pREPUBLIC SERVICES : Investor Update Regarding COVID-19
PU
03/13REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. : Sets Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and ..
PR
02/25REPUBLIC SERVICES : Named to World's Most Ethical Companies® List by Ethisphere ..
PR
02/21REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
02/14REPUBLIC SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/13REPUBLIC SERVICES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
02/13REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides..
PR
02/13REPUBLIC SERVICES : Annual results
CO
02/10REPUBLIC SERVICES : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 644 M
EBIT 2020 1 868 M
Net income 2020 1 082 M
Debt 2020 8 623 M
Yield 2020 2,32%
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,95x
EV / Sales2021 2,84x
Capitalization 22 810 M
Chart REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Republic Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 98,33  $
Last Close Price 71,49  $
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald W. Slager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon Vander Ark President
Manuel Kadre Chairman
Tim Stuart Chief Operating Officer
Charles F. Serianni Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-26.07%22 826
WASTE MANAGEMENT-22.89%41 753
TETRA TECH, INC.-21.17%3 714
TOMRA SYSTEMS-7.33%3 180
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.-34.16%3 019
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-53.73%2 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group