RESAAS Services : Appoints Technology-Veteran Pierre Chadi to Chairman of the Board

RESAAS Services Inc., a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Chadi as the company's Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

After serving on RESAAS' Advisory Board for five years since 2012, Mr. Chadi then joined the company's Board of Directors in May 2017.

Mr. Chadi is an accomplished bilingual senior executive, with 19 years spent as Director of Eastern Region with Microsoft Canada. He has over 30 years of leadership experience in technology enterprise sales and Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) Cloud Offerings, as well as over 20 years of active investor experience focused on early stage SaaS companies.

The former VP of Investments of the $85M Anges Quebec Capital Fund, Mr. Chadi put in place a team of investment professionals to manage a portfolio of 30 early stage investments. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Pivot 88 a Hong Kong based, supply chain SaaS company, Keatext an AI-driven text analytics Montreal-based SaaS company and Carré Technologies specializing in signal processing and machine learning algorithms for wearable devices in health care environments. He has also served as Director on the Board of EC Market, a Vancouver based SaaS company. Pierre is a Director of the National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) and is chair of the governance committee.

Mr. Chadi is an electrical engineering graduate from McGill University and has an MBA degree from University of Ottawa. He is active in his community and serves as treasurer for Cybercap, a non-profit organization focusing on helping young adults reintegrate the labour market through innovative multimedia programs that enhances their multimedia and IT skills.

In conjunction with the Board change announced today, current Director Taylor Thoen has resigned from her role, to create room for someone with the necessary skillset required for the new chapter of RESAAS. In addition, fellow Director Simon Bodymore is moving from the company's Board of Directors to a role on the company's Advisory Board, specifically focused on advising on tracking financial metrics for the company's growth.

'We are thrilled to see Pierre Chadi move up to the role of Chairman,' said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. 'RESAAS has undergone significant and necessary changes this year in particular, and is now well positioned for continued sales growth and new strategic opportunities. These are areas Pierre has decades of experience in. Having Pierre assist in guiding our business forward is a tremendous asset to our company.'

The changes announced in this news release brings the number of Directors of RESAAS to four, with Mr. Chadi as Chairman, Mr. Barrett (co-founder), Mr. Brandolini (co-founder) and Mr. Rossiter (President and CEO).