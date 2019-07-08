RESAAS Services : Announces Integration with Spark, a Leading Real Estate CRM Firm

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that it is now integrated with Spark, a leading CRM software solution specifically serving the real estate development sector across North America.

Spark combines real estate lead and inventory management into one clean and intuitive system., Designed to support new home sales and hosting inventory in over 80 cities, Spark covers the entire presale and marketing process of new development projects, providing developers with their essential data management structure.

'Spark is an industry leader in new development real estate,' said Simeon Garrett, CEO of Spark, 'We've gotten there by providing solutions to support the needs of our clients. And as we continue to grow and work with more developers, integrating with their existing infrastructure becomes increasingly important. RESAAS represents a great opportunity for us, given the amount of unique real estate data they gather, particularly in active markets where pre-market activity is frequent.

Spark and RESAAS are rolling out this new integration to mutual clients they share.

'Integrating RESAAS with an increasing number of best-of-breed technologies is part of our successful Platform development strategy,' said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. 'Agents around the world use RESAAS to access unique and valuable real estate data. RESAAS will ensure relevant data can be easily used by other tools and services our agents use. This new integration with Spark is an important addition for us; they have built a strong business that serves our mutual clients. This is an important and synergistic relationship.'