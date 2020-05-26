Log in
RESAAS Services : Announces Launch of “Virtual Showcase”

05/26/2020 | 09:28am EDT

VANCOUVER, BC (May 8, 2020) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the launch of a RESAAS Virtual Showcase.

Developed by RESAAS for sole purpose of marketing and selling real estate in today's current global situation, the RESAAS Virtual Showcase allows real estate agents to conduct virtual tours globally.

RESAAS Virtual Showcase sets agents apart by controlling the pace and content that potential buyers see when touring a listing remotely. Virtual Showcase works with popular video-conferencing services such as Zoom, GotoMeeting, and Skype.

Videos, high-resolution photography, floorplans, and existing virtual tours are all included within the RESAAS Virtual Showcase experience.

'Our Company has never been busier helping agents achieve success through use of the RESAAS platform,' said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. 'Delivering open house tours and education virtually has become essential.'

RESAAS Virtual Showcase is available now on the RESAAS platform, and available for all RESAAS agents to purchase immediately, for the low cost of $399 per listing.

The Virtual Showcase for each listing will be produced within 48 hours of purchase, and made available on a RESAAS URL for easy sharing with an agents' buyers and sellers.

RESAAS agents seeking more information should contact virtual@resaas.com

Disclaimer

RESAAS Services Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 13:27:02 UTC
