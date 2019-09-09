Log in
RESAAS Services : Announces Partnership with DocuSign to Accelerate the Digitization of the Real Estate Industry

09/09/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has completed an integration with DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU).

With the integration to the DocuSign Agreement Cloud for Real Estate, agent members of RESAAS can utilize DocuSign eSignature to electronically manage a variety of workflows from within the RESAAS Platform.

RESAAS has become an agent's primary hub for unique real estate data. This ranges from freshly-signed new listings yet to be added to the MLS, through to valuable referral data, allowing agents to refer business to each other throughout the RESAAS network.

With DocuSign, agents can now send unique data from inside RESAAS directly into their DocuSign account to connect and automate how they sign and execute agreements.

'RESAAS provides tremendous value to real estate agents by offering technology that helps its members work more efficiently,' said Wes Womack, Director of Real Estate Partnerships at DocuSign. 'We are excited to partner to offer the first e-signature solution for RESAAS members to help them digitally transform their agreement processes.'

DocuSign and RESAAS share some large mutual clients. This integration will allow both companies to drive further value, efficiency and ROI for their customers.

'DocuSign is the market-leader in the electronic signature space, and is a company we have been working closely with as RESAAS has grown,' said Tom Rossiter, CEO at RESAAS. 'This integration provides the robust foundation to connect more of our mutual customers, our prospective customers, and new partners. Doing so will allow for a faster and more secure experience for real estate agents and their clients.'

The integration between RESAAS and DocuSign is now live for all RESAAS members. Brokerage and Enterprise companies in the residential and commercial real estate industry can learn more about leveraging this partnership by contacting partners@resaas.com.

Disclaimer

RESAAS Services Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 18:11:01 UTC
