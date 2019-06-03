RESAAS Services : To Present At Annual Montreal Capital Conference

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, will present at the 6th Annual Montreal Capital Conference on June 8th 2019.

The conference introduces select growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through scheduled one-on-one meetings. Participants on the investor side include top brokers, portfolio managers, institutional investors and high net worth individual investors active in growth stocks and looking for new opportunities for themselves and their clients.

The event will feature senior participants from Raymond James, Haywood Securities, Industrial Alliance, PI Financial Corp., GMP Securities, Sprott Private Wealth, Canaccord, Mackie Research, AlphaNorth, Echelon and Gravitas Securities.

Tom Rossiter, President and CEO of RESAAS, will be available for one-on-one meetings to discuss the Company's significant recent news, growth trajectory and strategy for the year ahead.

To arrange a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact investors@resaas.com.