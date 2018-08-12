RESEARCH FRONTIERS : TO HOST SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONFERENCE CALL

RFI 2Q18 Conference Call Announcement Word

WOODBURY, NY, August 8, 2018. Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results on Monday, August 13, 2018. Research Frontiers will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 13, 2018 to discuss its 2018 financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO, Seth Van Voorhees, CFO

Date/Time: Monday, August 13, 2018, 4:30 PM ET

Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers' smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. 'SPD-Smart' and 'SPD-SmartGlass' are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT

Seth L. Van Voorhees

Chief Financial Officer

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com