Research Frontiers Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results - This press release is being re-issued to correct formatting issues.

03/14/2019 | 06:38pm EDT
Management to Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m.
WOODBURY, N.Y , March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.
In October 2018, Gauzy Ltd., a licensee of Research Frontiers, announced that it will be producing SPD-Smart light control film for the entire SPD-SmartGlass industry.
Gauzy announced that its Tel-Aviv film production line has a capacity to produce up to 364 thousand square meters of film per year per shift, and that its initial production will be 1.2 meters wide, and in 2019 they will be expanding this to 1.5 meters wide rolls and in 2020 to 1.8 meters wide rolls.
In February 2019, Gauzy Ltd. announced its second production facility in Stuttgart, Germany to produce SPD-Smart light control film for the entire SPD-SmartGlass industry.
This state-of-the-art facility with specially-designed coating and curing areas that will give Gauzy the capacity to coat over one million square meters of SPD film per year. Gauzy expects the new facility to be in production by the summer of 2019.
The Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology has been used in the roofs of at least four new car models over the past four months.
The Company’s fee income from licensing activities for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1,488,642 as compared to $1,509,070 for the year ended December 31, 2017 representing a $20,428 decrease between these two periods.
This decrease in revenues was principally the result of the adoption of ASC 606 which is a different revenue recognition standard which applies to revenues reported beginning with the first quarter of 2018.
The Company would have reported higher fee income of $1,553,468, representing a $64,826 increase in the reported fee income for the year ending December 31, 2018 had it continued to use the accounting guidance used prior to the adoption of ASC 606.
Expenses decreased by $20,820 for the year ended December 31, 2018 to $3,906,861 from $3,927,681 for the year ended December 31, 2017. This represents the fourth consecutive year that expenses at the Company have decreased and the fifth consecutive year of lower operating losses for the Company compared to the prior year.
The Company’s net loss was $2,686,128 ($0.10 per common share) for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $2,413,859 ($0.10 per common share) for the year ended December 31, 2017.
The Company raised approximately $3.3 million from the issuances of common stock and warrants and exercise of options and warrants in 2018.
The Company has also received an additional $1.1 million from the early exercise of warrants to date during the first quarter of 2019.
The Company believes that its current cash and cash equivalents will fund its operations at least through the end of 2020.
For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.
Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
CONTACT: Seth L. Van Voorhees Chief Financial Officer Research Frontiers Inc. +1-516-364-1902 Info@SmartGlass.com
Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. "SPD-Smart" and "SPD-SmartGlass" are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2018 and 2017
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,969,416
$
1,737,847
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,094,774 in 2018 and $1,051,424 in 2017
689,677
597,441
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
52,729
29,697
Total current assets
3,711,822
2,364,985
Fixed assets, net
313,177
482,561
Deposits and other assets
33,567
33,567
Total assets
$
4,058,566
$
2,881,113
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
133,486
$
58,090
Accrued expenses and other
273,606
254,833
Deferred revenue
50,570
824
Total current liabilities
457,662
313,747
Warrant liability
501,414
-
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 27,665,211 in 2018 and 24,043,846 in 2017
2,767
2,404
Additional paid-in capital
114,787,657
111,627,789
Accumulated deficit
(111,690,934
)
(109,062,827
)
Total shareholders’ equity
3,099,490
2,567,366
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,058,566
$
2,881,113
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED Consolidated Statements of Operations Years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016
2018
2017
2016
Fee income
$
1,488,642
$
1,509,070
$
1,236,097
Operating expenses
3,043,460
3,127,979
4,086,408
Research and development
863,401
799,702
1,417,634
Total Expenses
3,906,861
3,927,681
5,504,042
Operating loss
(2,418,219
)
(2,418,611
)
(4,267,945
)
Warrant market adjustment
(278,044
)
-
-
Net investment income
10,135
4,752
29,535
Net loss
(2,686,128
)
(2,413,859
)
(4,238,410
)
Basic and diluted net loss per common share
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.18
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
25,956,232
24,043,846
24,043,846
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity Years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016
Common Stock
Additional Paid-in
Accumulated
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Total
Balance, December 31, 2015
24,043,846
$
2,404
$
111,483,959
$
(102,410,558
)
$
9,075,805
Share-based compensation
-
-
67,531
-
67,531
Net Loss
-
-
-
(4,238,410
)
(4,238,410
)
Balance, December 31, 2016
24,043,846
2,404
111,551,490
(106,648,968
)
4,904,926
Share-based compensation
-
-
76,299
-
76,299
Net Loss
-
-
-
(2,413,859
)
(2,413,859
)
Balance, December 31, 2017
24,043,846
2,404
111,627,789
(109,062,827
)
2,567,366
Adoption of ASC 606
-
-
-
58,021
58,021
Issuance of capital stock
3,562,809
357
3,026,273
-
3,026,630
Exercise of options and warrants
58,556
6
64,286
-
64,292
Share-based compensation
-
-
69,309
-
69,309
Net Loss
-
-
-
(2,686,128
)
(2,686,128
)
Balance, December 31, 2018
27,665,211
$
2,767
$
114,787,657
$
(111,690,934
)
$
3,099,490
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016
2018
2017
2016
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(2,686,128
)
$
(2,413,859
)
$
(4,238,410
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
181,047
175,643
188,501
Warrant market adjustment
278,044
-
-
Share based compensation
69,309
76,299
67,531
Loss on sale of fixed asset
-
-
1,775
Bad debts
43,350
56,415
480,563
Change in assets and liabilities:
Royalties receivable
(77,565
)
463,290
(283,035
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(23,032
)
227,195
(123,427
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
94,169
(56,347
)
(98,941
)
Deferred revenue
49,746
824
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,071,060
)
(1,470,540
)
(4,005,443
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of fixed assets
(11,663
)
(6,549
)
(11,715
)
Proceeds from sale of fixed asset
-
-
6,000
Proceeds from sale of investment
-
1,523,333
(9,549
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(11,663
)
1,516,784
(15,264
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from issuances of common stock and warrants and exercise of options and warrants
3,314,292
-
-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
3,314,292
-
-
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents