Research Frontiers Incorporated : TO HOST THIRD QUARTER 2019 CONFERENCE CALLR

0
11/04/2019 | 03:20pm EST

Research Frontiers To Host Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call Word File

Research Frontiers To Host Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call PDF File

WOODBURY, NY, November 4, 2019. Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Research Frontiers will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 7, 2019 to discuss its 2019 financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

  • Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO, Seth Van Voorhees, CFO
  • Date/Time: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 4:30 PM ET
  • Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
  • Questions: Email to Questions@SmartGlass.com
  • Replay: Available on Friday, November 8, 2019 for 90 days at SmartGlass-IR.com

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers' smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. 'SPD-Smart' and 'SPD-SmartGlass' are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT

Seth L. Van Voorhees

Chief Financial Officer
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

Disclaimer

Research Frontiers Incorporated published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 20:19:00 UTC
