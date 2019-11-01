Research Frontiers Incorporated : Update on Gauzy SPD Film Production and Use of SPD-SmartGlass for the Architectural Market

Research Frontiers Update on Gauzy SPD Film Production and Use of SPD-SmartGlass for the Architectural Market Word File

Research Frontiers Update on Gauzy SPD Film Production and Use of SPD-SmartGlass for the Architectural Market PDF File

In an interview published yesterday by Proactive, Research Frontiers President and CEO Joe Harary discussed numerous aspects of the company's SPD-SmartGlass light-control technology. Besides an overview of its automotive pipeline of vehicles using SPD-SmartGlass, other key messages were that as a result of its licensee Gauzy Ltd. opening a new factory in Stuttgart, Germany to produce wider-width SPD film, Research Frontiers is now actively pursuing the architectural market. This market comprises about 60% of the world's glass market, and Gauzy's new factory has the ability to produce 1 million square meters (10.8 million square feet) of SPD film per year.

We invite you to view Mr. Harary's interview here.

About Research Frontiers Inc.

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers' smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph M. Harary

President & CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com