Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Reservoir Capital Corp.    RSERF   CA7611252023

RESERVOIR CAPITAL CORP. (RSERF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Acquisition of Common Shares of Reservoir Capital Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 12:20am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2018) - Kappafrik Management DMCC ("KMGT") announces that in connection with the acquisition by Reservoir Capital Corp. (the "Company") of a 60% interest of Kainji Power Holding Limited ("KPHL"), pursuant to a definitive share purchase agreement dated August 27, 2018 with KMGT, resulting in the Company owning an indirect minority (approximately 1.3%) interest in Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, as further described in the Company's press release dated September 21, 2018 (the "Transaction"), KMGT acquired ownership and control of 88,800,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company.

In connection with the Transaction, KMGT transferred 600 shares held in KPHL to the Company in exchange for an aggregate of 158,100,000 common shares of the Company, which were distributed among certain accredited investors, including KMGT. Immediately prior the Transaction, KMGT did not own any securities of the Company. Upon closing of the Transaction, KMGT controlled an aggregate of 88,800,000 Shares, which represented approximately 43.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares (based on 206,264,424 Shares outstanding upon the closing of the Transaction) on a non-diluted basis.

The acquisition by KMGT of the Shares was primarily made for investment purposes. KMGT may increase or decrease its investment in the Company from time to time according to market conditions or other relevant factors.

The Shares were acquired under the exemptions set out in section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 -Prospectus Exemptions. As a result, the Shares acquired by KMGT will be subject to a statutory four-month and a day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

KGMT is issuing this news release pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the related early warning report (the "Report") will be issued and filed by KMGT on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

The Company's head office is located at Suite 501, 543 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1X8. For further information or to obtain a copy of the Report, contact Kim Casswell, the Corporate Secretary of the Company, at kcasswell@seabordservices.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESERVOIR CAPITAL CORP.
12:20aAcquisition of Common Shares of Reservoir Capital Corp.
NE
12:15aAcquisition of Common Shares of Reservoir Capital Corp.
NE
09/21Reservoir Capital Corp. Completes Acquisition of an Indirect Interest in Main..
NE
08/27Reservoir Capital Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Indirect ..
NE
02/06Reservoir Enters into Heads of Agreement for Toehold Investment in Nigerian H..
NE
02/05IIROC Trade Halt - Reservoir Capital Corp.
NE
01/18Reservoir Capital, Corporate Update
NE
2017Reservoir Capital Announces Completion of Private Placement and Conversion of..
NE
2017Acquisition of Further Shares of Reservoir Capital Corp.
NE
2017Reservoir Announces Private Placement, Completion of Debt Settlement, and Con..
NE
More news
Chart RESERVOIR CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Reservoir Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis T. Reford President, CEO & Director
Miles Frederick Thompson Executive Chairman
Christina Cepeliauskas Chief Financial Officer
I. Patrick Trustram Eve Independent Director
Michael D. Winn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESERVOIR CAPITAL CORP.-23.44%0
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.33%80 531
ENEL-9.69%55 333
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.4.11%52 081
INNOGY SE17.52%24 924
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 568
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.