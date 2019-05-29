Log in
RESERVOIR CAPITAL CORP.

(REO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/24 09:30:00 am
0.06 CAD   +20.00%
04:20pReservoir Capital Corp. Announces Appointment of New CFO
NE
05/13Reservoir Capital Corp. Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements
NE
05/07RESERVOIR CAPITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - REO
AQ
Reservoir Capital Corp. Announces Appointment of New CFO

05/29/2019 | 04:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2019) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Tsang as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Tsang is an experienced finance professional, working in the resource and energy sectors.

Lewis Reford, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, I am delighted to see Bill promoted to the CFO role at Reservoir. Having served as our treasurer for a number of years, Bill will bring both experience and continuity as we continue to position Reservoir for the future. I also want to thank our outgoing CFO Christina Cepeliauskas for her valuable contribution from our company's earliest days until today."

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO's Vision & Mission is to assemble a portfolio of producing and near-production clean energy assets in emerging markets.

REO's strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach owners of privately-held quality assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio assembled following a disciplined investment policy.

REO's investment policy consists of taking carefully selected minority economic interests in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

Further Information

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of REO should be considered highly speculative. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of REO are included in REO's CSE Listing Statement and most recently filed quarterly report, each of which is filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The CSE have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

For further information, contact:

Lewis Reford
CEO, Reservoir Capital Corp.
Telephone: 416-399-2274
Email: ceo@reservoircap.team

NEITHER THE CSE NOR THE INVESTMENT INDUSTRY REGULATORY ORGANIZATION OF CANADA ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release contains "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs regarding future events of management of REO. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, REO's management expectations that it will miss the filing deadline for the 2018 Annual Financial Statements and the ability of REO to file the 2018 Annual Financial Statements within the time period described herein. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations.

These forward looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include without limitation, risks relating to the preparation and timing of the filing of the 2018 Annual Financial Statements and general economic conditions.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, REO has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation that management of REO will be able to file its 2018 Annual Financial Statements within the time period described herein. REO does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements, unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in REO's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45130


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis T. Reford President, CEO & Director
Christina Cepeliauskas Chief Financial Officer
Kim C. Casswell Secretary & Director
C. Winston Bennett Independent Director
Andrea M. Zaradic Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESERVOIR CAPITAL CORP.100.00%0
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.8.38%54 767
INNOGY SE0.00%25 066
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%15 813
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD--.--%7 196
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.-1.17%7 191
