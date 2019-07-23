Log in
RESERVOIR CAPITAL CORP.

(REO)
Reservoir Capital Corp. Announces Director Resignation

07/23/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2019) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Winston Bennett as a director and the chairman of the audit committee of the Company. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Bennett for his tremendous contribution, professional dedication and valuable financial guidance to the Company over the past nine years.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO's Vision & Mission is to assemble a portfolio of producing and near-production clean energy assets in emerging markets.

REO's strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach owners of privately-held quality assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio assembled following a disciplined investment policy.

REO's investment policy consists of taking carefully selected minority economic interests in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

Further Information

For more information on the Company, please visit www.reservoircapitalcorp.com . Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of REO should be considered highly speculative. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of REO are included in REO's CSE Listing Statement and most recently filed quarterly report, each of which is filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The CSE have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

For further information, contact:

Lewis Reford
CEO, Reservoir Capital Corp.
Telephone: 416-399-2274
Email: ceo@reservoircap.team

NEITHER THE CSE NOR THE INVESTMENT INDUSTRY REGULATORY ORGANIZATION OF CANADA ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

© Newsfilecorp 2019
