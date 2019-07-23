Reservoir Capital Corp. Announces Director Resignation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2019) - Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE: REO) ("REO" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Winston Bennett as a director and the chairman of the audit committee of the Company. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Bennett for his tremendous contribution, professional dedication and valuable financial guidance to the Company over the past nine years.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO's Vision & Mission is to assemble a portfolio of producing and near-production clean energy assets in emerging markets.

REO's strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach owners of privately-held quality assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio assembled following a disciplined investment policy.

REO's investment policy consists of taking carefully selected minority economic interests in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

