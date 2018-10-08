Log in
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC (RSLS)
Reshape Lifesciences Inc : ReShape Lifesciences Announces Investigator Meeting for ReShape Vest Clinical Trial in European Union

10/08/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2018 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today that the company plans to conduct an investigator meeting in conjunction with the trial in the European Union to support CE Marking of the ReShape Vest.TM The meeting, which is planned for November 7, 2018, in Frankfurt, Germany, will focus on device training and review and will include discussion of the clinical protocol in anticipation of initiating study enrollment in the first quarter of 2019.

As previously announced, the ReShape Lifescience ENDURE II trial is an investigative, prospective, non-randomized, multi-center study to assess the safety and effectiveness of a novel gastric restrictive device called the Reshape Vest for obese patients. The trial will include up to 95 subjects at up to 10 investigational sites located in Spain, Czech, Germany, Belgium and The Netherlands.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences&#8482; is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved ReShape Balloon&#8482; System involves a non-surgical weight loss procedure that uses advanced balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to help people with a 30-40 kg/m2 Body Mass Index (BMI) and at least one co-morbidity lose weight. The ReShape Vest&#8482; System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks and uncertainties related to our acquisitions of ReShape Medical, Inc. and BarioSurg, Inc.; risks related to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's announcement, including updates thereto, to alert health care providers of unanticipated deaths involving the ReShape Balloon; our proposed ReShape Vest product may not be successfully developed and commercialized; our ability to continue as a going concern if we are unsuccessful in our pursuit of various funding options; our limited history of operations; our losses since inception and for the foreseeable future; our limited commercial sales experience; the competitive industry in which we operate; our ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements and remain listed on Nasdaq; our dependence on third parties to initiate and perform our clinical trials; the need to obtain regulatory approval for our ReShape Vest and any modifications to our vBloc system or ReShape Balloon; physician adoption of our products; our ability to obtain third party coding, coverage or payment levels; ongoing regulatory compliance; our dependence on third party manufacturers and suppliers; the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to raise additional capital when needed; international commercialization and operation; our ability to attract and retain management and other personnel and to manage our growth effectively; potential product liability claims; the cost and management time of operating a public company; potential healthcare fraud and abuse claims; healthcare legislative reform; and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology and products. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as "risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed April 2, 2018 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed August 20, 2018. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Scott Youngstrom
Chief Financial Officer
ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.
949-276-6042
syoungstrom@reshapelifesci.com

or

Gilmartin Group
Debbie Kaster, 415-937-5403
Investor Relations
debbie@gilmartinir.com

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences



© Accesswire 2018
