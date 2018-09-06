Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Reshape Lifesciences Inc    RSLS

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC (RSLS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/05
0.0636 USD   -5.36%
08/15RESHAPE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Reshape Lifesciences Inc : ReShape Lifesciences Announces New Patent Grant Expanding its Gastric Vest Patent Portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today that The State Intellectual Property Office of The People's Republic of China has granted a device patent to the Company that expands the patent portfolio for the ReShape VestTM. The Chinese patent number ZL201410538627.2, which is titled ''Gastric Restriction Devices for Treating Obesity'' is directed to a novel laparoscopic gastric restriction device to treat obesity.

''We are very excited about this patent that helps protect our proprietary, minimally invasive, novel technology to address the significant obesity market in China,'' said Dan Gladney, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of ReShape Lifesciences. ''Obesity has become a major concern in China, where obesity-related co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes and coronary heart disease are costing the country significant dollars and where the government's recently-released ''healthy China 2030'' blueprint is driving public health as a priority.''

Research by Imperial College London found that China's obesity rate has skyrocketed in the last 30 years to one of the highest obesity rates in the world. According to a publication in ''Obesity Surgery'', a total of 7,779 bariatric procedures were reported in China from 2001 to 2015, almost 90% of which were performed since 2010 and almost 90% of all operations were performed laparoscopically. The publication also cites that the absolute number of bariatric surgeries in China increased 148.7 times from 2010-2015 compared to the 2001-2005 period.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences? is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved ReShape Balloon? System involves a non-surgical weight loss procedure that uses advanced balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to help people with a 30-40 kg/m2 Body Mass Index (BMI) and at least one co-morbidity lose weight. ReShape vBloc? Therapy, delivered by an FDA-approved pacemaker-like device called the ReShape vBloc System, is designed to help patients with a 40-45 kg/m2, or a 35-39.9 kg/m2 BMI and at least one co-morbidity feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve. The ReShape Vest? System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as ''expect,'' ''plan,'' ''anticipate,'' ''could,'' ''may,'' ''intend,'' ''will,'' ''continue,'' ''future,'' other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks and uncertainties related to our acquisitions of ReShape Medical, Inc. and BarioSurg, Inc.; risks related to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's announcement to alert health care providers of unanticipated deaths involving the ReShape Balloon; our proposed ReShape Vest product may not be successfully developed and commercialized; our ability to continue as a going concern if we are unsuccessful in our pursuit of various funding options; our limited history of operations; our losses since inception and for the foreseeable future; our limited commercial sales experience; the competitive industry in which we operate; our ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements; our dependence on third parties to initiate and perform our clinical trials; the need to obtain regulatory approval for our ReShape Vest and any modifications to our vBloc system or ReShape Balloon; physician adoption of our products; our ability to obtain third party coding, coverage or payment levels; ongoing regulatory compliance; our dependence on third party manufacturers and suppliers; the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to raise additional capital when needed; international commercialization and operation; our ability to attract and retain management and other personnel and to manage our growth effectively; potential product liability claims; the cost and management time of operating a public company; potential healthcare fraud and abuse claims; healthcare legislative reform; and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology and products. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as "risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed April 2, 2018 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed August 20, 2018. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Scott Youngstrom
Chief Financial Officer
ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.
949-276-6042
syoungstrom@reshapelifesci.com

or

Gilmartin Group
Debbie Kaster, 415-937-5403
Investor Relations
debbie@gilmartinir.com

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

https://www.accesswire.com/511427/ReShape-Lifesciences-Announces-New-Patent-Grant-Expanding-its-Gastric-Vest-Patent-Portfolio

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC
02:06pRESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC : ReShape Lifesciences Announces New Patent Grant Expan..
AC
08/28RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continue..
AQ
08/24RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC : ReShape Lifesciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright 20..
AC
08/20RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/15RESHAPE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/14RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/14RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC : ReShape Lifesciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Fi..
AC
08/14RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC : ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/13RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Chan..
AQ
08/10RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC : ReShape Lifesciences Announces Termination of Underwr..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) CEO Dan Gladney on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
08/16RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES : It Can (And Will) Get Much Worse Than This! 
08/15ReShape Lifesciences down 20% on Q2 results 
08/14ReShape Lifesciences EPS of -$14.23 
08/08Reshape continues free fall, down 80% 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4,68 M
EBIT 2018 -26,9 M
Net income 2018 -26,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 3,49 M
Chart RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Reshape Lifesciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 50 214%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan W. Gladney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vipul Shah Vice President-Operations, Research & Development
Scott P. Youngstrom Secretary, CFO & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Nihalani Chief Technology Officer
Gary D. Blackford Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC-99.71%4
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.48%95 080
DANAHER CORPORATION11.56%72 460
INTUITIVE SURGICAL47.07%63 247
ILLUMINA58.52%51 892
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION44.21%49 854
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.