Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Resideo Technologies, Inc.    REZI

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(REZI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entwistle & Cappucci LLP : Appointed Co-Lead Counsel In Resideo Technologies, Inc. Securities Litigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 05:58pm EST

Entwistle & Cappucci LLP (“Entwistle & Cappucci”) announced that the firm was appointed co-lead counsel in a consolidated class action against Resideo Technologies, Inc. (“Resideo”) and certain of Resideo’s executive officers (collectively, the “Defendants”) pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota. The class action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 arising from Honeywell International Inc.’s (“Honeywell”) 2018 spin-off of Resideo.

The appointment of co-lead counsel is the latest development in this ongoing complex securities litigation. On January 7, 2020, the firm filed a securities class action complaint on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Resideo during the period October 15, 2018 through October 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and were damaged thereby (the “Class”). Concerning the appointment, Entwistle & Cappucci Senior Partner Vincent R. Cappucci stated, “We are very pleased to lead this important litigation to address shareholder claims.”

The complaint alleges that Resideo failed to disclose to the investing public that one of the two business segments that would comprise Resideo had been combined piecemeal by Honeywell from unrelated businesses and, consequently, contained severe product, supply chain and governance problems. The complaint further alleges that because of these problems, almost nothing the Defendants said about the outlook for that section of the business was accurate and, in fact, the Defendants had no reasonable basis for the financial guidance they issued before and during the Class Period. As a direct result of the Defendants’ alleged securities fraud violations, Class members that purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Resideo during the Class Period did so at prices that did not reflect the material nonpublic information known to Defendants. Lead Plaintiffs seek an award of damages and prejudgment interest on behalf of the Class.

The team at Entwistle & Cappucci prosecuting the litigation includes partners Andrew J. Entwistle, Vincent R. Cappucci, Joshua K. Porter and Brendan J. Brodeur and associates Sean M. Riegert and Jessica A. Margulis.

The case is In re Resideo Technologies, Inc. Securities Litigation, Case No. 19-cv-02863, U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota.

About Entwistle & Cappucci

Entwistle & Cappucci is a national law firm providing exceptional legal representation to clients globally in the most complex and challenging legal matters. Our practice encompasses all areas of litigation, including securities, antitrust, corporate transactions, general corporate and commercial, creditor’s rights and bankruptcy, corporate governance and fiduciary duty, government affairs, insurance, investigations and white collar defense. Our clients include public and private corporations, major hedge funds, public pension funds, governmental entities, leading institutional investors, domestic and foreign financial services companies, emerging business enterprises and individual entrepreneurs.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:58pENTWISTLE & CAPPUCCI LLP : Appointed Co-Lead Counsel In Resideo Technologies, In..
BU
04:06pRESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Financial Res..
PR
02/10RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : Acquires Audio-Visual Equipment Distributor Herman ProAV
PR
01/14RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : Code of Conduct
PU
01/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Resideo Technologies, Inc. (RE..
BU
01/07RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
01/07RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Sach Sankpal President Of Products & Solutions B..
PR
01/03RESIDEO 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swic..
BU
2019RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of ..
BU
2019RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 968 M
EBIT 2019 212 M
Net income 2019 76,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,66x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 1 256 M
Chart RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Resideo Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,75  $
Last Close Price 10,05  $
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Micheal G. Nefkens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger B. Fradin Chairman
Robert P. Ryder Chief Financial Officer
Jack R. Lazar Director
Nina L. Richardson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.25%1 256
KEYENCE CORPORATION1.12%85 288
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE5.60%57 990
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%50 573
EMERSON ELECTRIC-3.19%46 133
EATON CORPORATION PLC9.30%43 006
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group