Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Resideo Technologies, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (“Resideo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: REZI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 22, 2019, after the market closed, Resideo lowered its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance by $80 million and disclosed that it would be doing a full financial and operational review of the business. The same day, Resideo announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Joseph D. Ragan III, would be leaving the Company on November 6, 2019.

On this news, Resideo's stock price fell $5.73 per share, or over 37%, to close at $9.50 per share on October 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Resideo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067

