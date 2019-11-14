Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Resideo Technologies, Inc. Investors

11/14/2019

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Resideo Technologies, Inc. (“Resideo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: REZI) common stock between October 10, 2018 and October 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Resideo investors have until January 7, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Resideo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 22, 2019, after the market closed, Resideo lowered its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance by $80 million and disclosed that it would be doing a full financial and operational review of the business. The same day, Resideo announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Joseph D. Ragan III, would be leaving the Company on November 6, 2019.

On this news, Resideo's stock price fell $5.73 per share, or over 37%, to close at $9.50 per share on October 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the negative operational effects of the Company's spin-off from Honeywell International Inc. were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected Resideo's product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting the Company's FY19 financial forecasts at risk; and (2) that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its FY19 guidance as claimed.

If you purchased Resideo shares, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
