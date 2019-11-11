Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Resideo Technologies, Inc.    REZI

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(REZI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RESIDEO SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Resideo Technologies, Inc. - REZI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 07:31pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 7, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between October 29, 2018 and October 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Resideo and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rezi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 7, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Resideo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 22, 2019, the Company announced its preliminary financial results for 3Q2019, disclosing that it had failed to meet its revenue and earnings targets, it was lowering its recently reaffirmed revenue outlook for fiscal 2019 by $80 million, and that its CFO was leaving the Company.

On this news, the price of Resideo’s shares plummeted more than 40%.

The case is St. Clair County Employees’ Retirement System v. Resideo Technologies, Inc., 19-cv-02863.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
07:31pRESIDEO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
07:09pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Re..
BU
06:48pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) Sued..
BU
04:25pROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action..
BU
11/08RESIDEO ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsui..
BU
11/08ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Resideo Techn..
BU
11/06RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
11/06RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/06RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : Releases Third-Quarter 2019 Results In-Line With Oct. 22 ..
PR
10/30RESIDEO : Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Investor Conference Cal..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 955 M
EBIT 2019 214 M
Net income 2019 85,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 7,95x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 1 230 M
Chart RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Resideo Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,17  $
Last Close Price 10,02  $
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Micheal G. Nefkens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger B. Fradin Chairman
Robert P. Ryder Chief Financial Officer
Niccolo M. de Masi Chief Innovation Officer & Director
Jack R. Lazar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-53.28%1 230
KEYENCE CORPORATION38.22%82 499
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE46.45%52 450
EMERSON ELECTRIC23.65%45 271
NIDEC CORPORATION37.56%43 786
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.33.70%41 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group