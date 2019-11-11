Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Resideo Technologies, Inc.    REZI

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(REZI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Resideo Technologies, Inc. – REZI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 04:25pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) between October 29, 2018 and October 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Resideo investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Resideo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1719.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the negative operational effects of the Honeywell spin-off were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected the Company’s product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting Resideo’s fiscal 2019 financial forecasts at risk; (2) as a consequence, the Company’s financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its fiscal 2019 guidance as defendants had claimed; and (3) as a result, Resideo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 7, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1719.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:25pROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action..
BU
11/08RESIDEO ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsui..
BU
11/08ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Resideo Techn..
BU
11/06RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
11/06RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/06RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : Releases Third-Quarter 2019 Results In-Line With Oct. 22 ..
PR
10/30RESIDEO : Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Investor Conference Cal..
PR
10/23RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : Lost Money in Resideo Technologies?
BU
10/23RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES : 8-k
PU
10/23RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Chan..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 955 M
EBIT 2019 214 M
Net income 2019 85,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 7,95x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 1 230 M
Chart RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Resideo Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,17  $
Last Close Price 10,02  $
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Micheal G. Nefkens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger B. Fradin Chairman
Robert P. Ryder Chief Financial Officer
Niccolo M. de Masi Chief Innovation Officer & Director
Jack R. Lazar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-53.28%1 230
KEYENCE CORPORATION38.22%82 499
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE46.45%52 450
EMERSON ELECTRIC23.65%45 271
NIDEC CORPORATION37.56%43 786
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.33.70%41 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group