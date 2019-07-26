Log in
Resideo Technologies : Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Investor Conference Call for August 8

07/26/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) will host a conference call and webcast with investors on its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Honeywell Announces Resideo as corporate name for Honeywell Homes and ADI Global Distribution businesses when they spin later this year. (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

Conference Call Details

To join the conference call, please dial 888-599-8688 (domestic) or +1 323-994-2135 (international) approximately 10 minutes before it starts. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Resideo's second quarter 2019 earnings call or provide the conference code 288276. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 8, until 12:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 15, by dialing 888-203-1112 (domestic) or +1-719-457-0820 (international). The access code is 3164853.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the presentation, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Contacts:


Media:                                              

Investors:

Trent Perrotto                                   

Michael Mercieca

202-834-6353                                    

512-779-8646

Trent.Perrotto@resideo.com                  

Michael.Mercieca@resideo.com

About Resideo
Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments, and distributor of low-voltage electronic and security products. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 contractors through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. Resideo is a $4.8 billion company with approximately 13,000 global employees. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-schedules-2019-second-quarter-financial-results-investor-conference-call-for-august-8-300891805.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
