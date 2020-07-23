Log in
Resideo Technologies : To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, Aug. 4

07/23/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) will announce its second quarter financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 4. It will also host a conference call and webcast with investors at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Conference Call Details

To join the conference call, please dial 800-367-2403 (domestic) or +1 334-777-6978 (international) approximately 10 minutes before it starts. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Resideo's second quarter 2020 earnings call or provide the conference code 5537820. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 4, 2020, until 12:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 11, 2020, by dialing 888-203-1112 (domestic) or +1 719-457-0820 (international). The access code is 5537820.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the presentation, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Resideo
Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts


Media:                                       

Investors:

Annalise Helms                                  

Matt Giordano

(763) 777-4334                                    

(516) 577-7932

annalise.helms@resideo.com                

investorrelations@resideo.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-to-release-second-quarter-financial-results-and-hold-its-investor-conference-call-on-tuesday-aug-4-301099128.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
