Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) Sued Again for Misleading Shareholders

0
11/14/2019 | 07:07pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between October 10, 2018 and October 22, 2019. Resideo Technologies manufactures home automation products, including smart thermostats and security cameras. The Company was formed through a spin-off from parent Honeywell International, Inc.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Resideo's misconduct, click here.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, leading up to its spin-off, Resideo touted its "bright future" and strong competitive position, stating that "[its] competitors are the ones that are concerned." Additionally, Honeywell touted that following the spin-off Resideo would be the market leader in home heating, air conditioning controls, and security markets. In reality, despite the Companies' positive representations, Resideo continued to compete with Honeywell in the sale of its products, losing much of its business to its former parent. Resideo also failed to disclose to investors that its Residential Thermal Solutions ("RTS") business was facing supply chain issues that were causing industry-wide declines. Then, on October 22, 2019, Resideo released preliminary financial results for the third quarter, surprising investors by announcing earnings that significantly missed estimates and the replacement of its CFO. On this news, the price of Resideo stock fell $5.73 per share, a decline of over 37%. The stock has yet to recover.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
