Resilux : Disclosure of a transparency notification - Disposal of voting securities

Resilux NV ("Resilux") (Euronext Brussels: RES), announces today, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers shares of which are admitted to trading on a regulated marked and laying down miscellaneous provisions (the "Act of 2 May 2007"), that it has received a transparency notification dated on 12 July 2019 with the notification that Capfi Delen Asset Management nvholds at present 2,92% of Resilux' securities and voting rights following the disposal of shares on 5 July 2019, thereby falling below the legal and statutory threshold of 3%("Notification").

PRESS RELEASE 16 July 2019 - 5.45 PM REGULATED INFORMATION

8. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Capfi Delen Asset Management nv is controlled directly by Delen Private Bank NV. Further details of the control chain are described in the annex to the Notification.

The aforementioned Notification shall be available on the website of Resilux via the following link: https://www.resilux.com/EN/investors/generalinfo.html.

Pursuant to the Act of 2 May 2007 and the articles of association of Resilux, a notification to Resilux and to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by the holders of voting rights in Resilux in each case where the percentage of voting rights in Resilux held by such holders reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5% and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in Resilux.

For more information, please contact Resilux via info@resilux.com.

About Resilux

Resilux NV specialises in the manufacture and sales of PET preforms and bottles. These preforms and bottles are used for the packaging of water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, detergents, milk, beer, wine, fruit juices and other applications. As from 1 October 2017, Resilux extended its core business with PET recycling activities, located in Switzerland. Resilux NV originally was a family business, and was established in 1994. Since 3 October 1997, Resilux NV has been quoted on Euronext Brussels. Resilux NV has production units in Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Russia, Hungary, Serbia, Romania and in the U.S.