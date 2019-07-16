Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Resilux    RES   BE0003707214

RESILUX

(RES)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 07/16 11:35:05 am
145 EUR   --.--%
06:50pRESILUX : Disclosure of a transparency notification - Disposal of voting securities
PU
05/27RESILUX : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22RESILUX : Dividend payment 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Resilux : Disclosure of a transparency notification - Disposal of voting securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

RESILUX NV

Damstraat 4

B-9230 Wetteren

Belgium

tel.: +32-9/365.74.74 fax.: +32-9/365.74.75 mail: info@resilux.com VAT: BE0447.354.397

(RPR Ghent, div. Dendermonde)

PRESS RELEASE 16 July 2019 - 5.45 PM

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

DISPOSAL OF VOTING SECURITIES

Resilux NV ("Resilux") (Euronext Brussels: RES), announces today, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers shares of which are admitted to trading on a regulated marked and laying down miscellaneous provisions (the "Act of 2 May 2007"), that it has received a transparency notification dated on 12 July 2019 with the notification that Capfi Delen Asset Management nvholds at present 2,92% of Resilux' securities and voting rights following the disposal of shares on 5 July 2019, thereby falling below the legal and statutory threshold of 3%("Notification").

Contents of the Notification

The Notification dated 12 July 2019 contains the following information:

  1. Reason for the Notification:falling below the lowest threshold / acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  2. Notification by:a person that notifies alone
  3. Person subject to the notification requirement:Capfi Delen Asset Management nv
  4. Transaction date:5 July 2019
  5. Denominator:2.024.860
  6. Threshold that is crossed: 3%
  7. Details of the Notification:

Voting rights

Previous

After the transaction

notification

Number of

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

voting rights

Holders of

Linked to

Not linked

Linked to

Not linked

voting rights

securities

to securities

securities

to securities

Capfi Delen Asset

101.073

59.156

0

2,92%

0

Management nv

Total

101.073

59.156

0

2,92%

0

RESILUX NV

www.resilux.com

1

RESILUX NV

Damstraat 4

B-9230 Wetteren

Belgium

tel.: +32-9/365.74.74 fax.: +32-9/365.74.75 mail: info@resilux.com VAT: BE0447.354.397

(RPR Ghent, div. Dendermonde)

PRESS RELEASE 16 July 2019 - 5.45 PM

REGULATED INFORMATION

8. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Capfi Delen Asset Management nv is controlled directly by Delen Private Bank NV. Further details of the control chain are described in the annex to the Notification.

  • * *

The aforementioned Notification shall be available on the website of Resilux via the following link: https://www.resilux.com/EN/investors/generalinfo.html.

Pursuant to the Act of 2 May 2007 and the articles of association of Resilux, a notification to Resilux and to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by the holders of voting rights in Resilux in each case where the percentage of voting rights in Resilux held by such holders reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5% and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in Resilux.

For more information, please contact Resilux via info@resilux.com.

________________________________________________________________________________

About Resilux

Resilux NV specialises in the manufacture and sales of PET preforms and bottles. These preforms and bottles are used for the packaging of water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, detergents, milk, beer, wine, fruit juices and other applications. As from 1 October 2017, Resilux extended its core business with PET recycling activities, located in Switzerland. Resilux NV originally was a family business, and was established in 1994. Since 3 October 1997, Resilux NV has been quoted on Euronext Brussels. Resilux NV has production units in Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Russia, Hungary, Serbia, Romania and in the U.S.

RESILUX NV

www.resilux.com

2

Disclaimer

Resilux NV published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 22:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESILUX
06:50pRESILUX : Disclosure of a transparency notification - Disposal of voting securit..
PU
05/27RESILUX : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22RESILUX : Dividend payment 2018
PU
04/03RESILUX : Share buy-back
PU
2018RESILUX : Results 1st half 2018
PU
2018RESILUX : Relocation Poly Recycling AG
PU
2018RESILUX : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018RESILUX : Ordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
2018RESILUX : Share buyback
CO
2018RESILUX NV : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 418 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 294 M
Chart RESILUX
Duration : Period :
Resilux Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESILUX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 170,00  €
Last Close Price 145,00  €
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter de Cuyper Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Dirk de Cuyper Co-Managing Director & Executive Director
Alex de Cuyper Chairman
Peter Mommerency Group Finance Manager
William Dierickx Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESILUX20.23%335
APTARGROUP, INC.30.67%7 837
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC10.35%7 127
FP CORP0.00%2 500
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 085
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-22.77%655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About