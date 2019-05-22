Log in
Resilux : Dividend payment 2018

05/22/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

RESILUX NV

Damstraat 4

B-9230 Wetteren

Belgium

tel.: +32-9/365.74.74

fax.: +32-9/365.74.75

mail: info@resilux.com

VAT: BE0447.354.397

PRESS RELEASE

Embargo until May 22th2019, 17h40

REGULATED INFORMATION

Resilux NV - Ordinary General Meeting of 17/05/2019 - dividend 2018

Prepared by Managing Directors Dirk De Cuyper and Peter De Cuyper.

Wetteren, Belgium -May 22nd, 2019.

Resilux NV announces that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 17 May 2019 has approved the statutory annual account ended 31 December 2018 and has agreed on the appropriation of the result proposed in the annual account and by the Board of Directors, including payment of a gross dividend of 3,00 EUR per share (coupon n° 18), giving right to a net dividend of 2,10 EUR per share in case of 30% Belgian withholding tax.

The dividend will be payable with effect as from May 29th2019 (ex-date: May 27th, 2019 - record

date: May 28th, 2019).

The "System Paying Agent" designated for the payment of the dividends is:

Bank Degroof Petercam NV

Nijverheidsstraat 44

1040 Brussels

For more information, please contact Resilux NV via info@resilux.com.

About Resilux

Resilux NV specialises in the manufacture and sales of PET preforms and bottles. These preforms and bottles are used for the packaging of water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, detergents, milk, beer, wine, fruit juices and other applications. As from 1 October 2017, Resilux extended its core business with PET recycling activities, located in Switzerland. Resilux NV originally was a family business, and was established in 1994. Since 3 October 1997, Resilux NV has been quoted on Euronext Brussels. Resilux NV has production units in Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Russia, Hungary, Serbia, Romania and in the U.S.

RESILUX NV

www.resilux.com

1

Disclaimer

Resilux NV published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 20:37:02 UTC
