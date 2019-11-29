Log in
Resilux : Cancellation of treasury shares 29112019

11/29/2019 | 12:13pm EST

RESILUX NV

Damstraat 4

B-9230 Wetteren

Belgium

tel.: +32-9/365.74.74

fax.: +32-9/365.74.75

mail: info@resilux.com

VAT: BE0447.354.397

RPR Ghent- department Dendermonde

PRESS RELEASE

Embargo until 29 November 2019, 17h40

REGULATED INFORMATION

CANCELLATION OF TREASURY SHARES

Wetteren, Belgium - 29November 2019

Notification pursuant to Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

Pursuant to the authorisation granted by the extraordinary general meeting of May 17, 2019, the board of directors of Resilux NV has decided to cancel the 17,500 treasury shares that were acquired in the context of the share buyback program that was completed on September 9, 2019.

As a result of the cancellation of treasury shares, the total number of securities giving access to voting rights and the total number of voting rights of Resilux NV has decreased from 2,024,860 to 2,007,360. The share capital remains unchanged at EUR 3,600,429.00.

For more information, please contact: Resilux NV - Dirk De Cuyper, telephone + 32 9 365 74 74 or

via email:info@resilux.com

About Resilux

Resilux NV specialises in the manufacture and sales of PET preforms and bottles. These preforms and bottles are used for the packaging of water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, detergents, milk, beer, wine, fruit juices and other applications. As from 1 October 2017, Resilux extended its core business with PET recycling activities, located in Switzerland. Resilux NV originally was a family business, and was established in 1994. Since 3 October 1997, Resilux NV has been quoted on Euronext Brussels. Resilux NV has production units in Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, Greece, Russia, Hungary, Serbia, Romania and in the U.S.

RESILUX NV

www.resilux.com

1

Disclaimer

Resilux NV published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 17:12:02 UTC
