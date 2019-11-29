Resilux : Cancellation of treasury shares 29112019

RESILUX NV Damstraat 4 B-9230 Wetteren Belgium tel.: +32-9/365.74.74 fax.: +32-9/365.74.75 mail: info@resilux.com VAT: BE0447.354.397 RPR Ghent- department Dendermonde PRESS RELEASE Embargo until 29 November 2019, 17h40 REGULATED INFORMATION CANCELLATION OF TREASURY SHARES

Wetteren, Belgium - 29November 2019

Notification pursuant to Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market

Pursuant to the authorisation granted by the extraordinary general meeting of May 17, 2019, the board of directors of Resilux NV has decided to cancel the 17,500 treasury shares that were acquired in the context of the share buyback program that was completed on September 9, 2019.

As a result of the cancellation of treasury shares, the total number of securities giving access to voting rights and the total number of voting rights of Resilux NV has decreased from 2,024,860 to 2,007,360. The share capital remains unchanged at EUR 3,600,429.00.

