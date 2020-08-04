Resimac : settles A$1bn RMBS Transaction 0 08/04/2020 | 01:37am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 4 August 2020 ASX RELEASE RESIMAC SETTLES A$1bn RMBS TRANSACTION Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) wishes to advise that its wholly owned subsidiary RESIMAC Limited (Resimac) has settled a significant funding transaction; Resimac Bastille Series 2020-1NC. Following is a copy of the press release. -ENDS- Peter Fitzpatrick Company Secretary Tel: 02 9248 0304 __________________________________________________________________________________________ About Resimac Group: Resimac Group Ltd ("Resimac") is a leading non-bank residential mortgage lender and multi-channel distribution business. It operates under a fully integrated business model comprising origination, servicing and funding prime and non-conforming residential mortgages in Australia and New Zealand. With over 250 people operating across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, the Resimac Group has in excess of 50,000 customers with a portfolio of mortgages on balance sheet of greater than $11b and assets under management in excess of $14b. The Resimac Group is proud of its securitisation program. To date, Resimac has issued over $30b in bonds across 51 transactions in the global fixed income markets. The group has access to a diversified funding platform with multiple warehouse lines provided by major banks for short term funding in addition to a global securitisation program to fund its assets longer term. resimac.com.au p +612 9248 0300 e info@resimac.com.au PO Box H284 Australia Square NSW 1215 Resimac Ltd. ABN 67 002 997 935. Australian Credit Licence 247283 Resimac Closes A$1bn Non-Conforming RMBS Resimac Bastille Series 2020-1NC Resimac Group Ltd's (ASX: RMC) wholly-owned subsidiary RESIMAC Limited ("Resimac") is pleased to announce the financial close of an RMBS transaction; Resimac Bastille Series 2020-1NC. This is Resimac's second RMBS transaction for 2020. The final details of the notes are as follows: Macquarie Bank Limited and National Australia Bank Limited acted as Co-Arrangers and Joint-lead Managers, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Deutsche Bank AG, Sydney Branch and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, acted as Joint-lead Managers solely. ENDS For further information, please contact: Resimac: Scott McWilliam, +612 9248 0300, scott.mcwilliam@resimac.com.au, or Andrew Marsden, +612 9248 6507, andrew.marsden@resimac.com.au resimac.com.au p +612 9248 0300 e info@resimac.com.au PO Box H284 Australia Square NSW 1215 Resimac Ltd. ABN 67 002 997 935. Australian Credit Licence 247283 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Resimac Group Limited published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 05:36:02 UTC 0 Latest news on RESIMAC GROUP LTD 01:37a RESIMAC : settles A$1bn RMBS Transaction PU