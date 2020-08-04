Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Resimac Group Ltd    RMC   AU0000033094

RESIMAC GROUP LTD

(RMC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/03
0.945 AUD   -5.97%
01:37aRESIMAC : settles A$1bn RMBS Transaction
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resimac : settles A$1bn RMBS Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 01:37am EDT

4 August 2020

ASX RELEASE

RESIMAC SETTLES A$1bn RMBS TRANSACTION

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) wishes to advise that its wholly owned subsidiary RESIMAC Limited (Resimac) has settled a significant funding transaction; Resimac Bastille Series 2020-1NC.

Following is a copy of the press release.

-ENDS-

Peter Fitzpatrick

Company Secretary

Tel: 02 9248 0304

__________________________________________________________________________________________

About Resimac Group:

Resimac Group Ltd ("Resimac") is a leading non-bank residential mortgage lender and multi-channel distribution business. It operates under a fully integrated business model comprising origination, servicing and funding prime and non-conforming residential mortgages in Australia and New Zealand. With over 250 people operating across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, the Resimac Group has in excess of 50,000 customers with a portfolio of mortgages on balance sheet of greater than $11b and assets under management in excess of $14b.

The Resimac Group is proud of its securitisation program. To date, Resimac has issued over $30b in bonds across 51 transactions in the global fixed income markets. The group has access to a diversified funding platform with multiple warehouse lines provided by major banks for short term funding in addition to a global securitisation program to fund its assets longer term.

resimac.com.au p +612 9248 0300 e info@resimac.com.au PO Box H284 Australia Square NSW 1215

Resimac Ltd. ABN 67 002 997 935. Australian Credit Licence 247283

Resimac Closes A$1bn Non-Conforming RMBS

Resimac Bastille Series 2020-1NC

Resimac Group Ltd's (ASX: RMC) wholly-owned subsidiary RESIMAC Limited ("Resimac") is pleased to announce the financial close of an RMBS transaction; Resimac Bastille Series 2020-1NC. This is Resimac's second RMBS transaction for 2020.

The final details of the notes are as follows:

Macquarie Bank Limited and National Australia Bank Limited acted as Co-Arrangers and Joint-lead Managers, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Deutsche Bank AG, Sydney Branch and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, acted as Joint-lead Managers solely.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Resimac:

Scott McWilliam, +612 9248 0300, scott.mcwilliam@resimac.com.au, or

Andrew Marsden, +612 9248 6507, andrew.marsden@resimac.com.au

resimac.com.au p +612 9248 0300 e info@resimac.com.au PO Box H284 Australia Square NSW 1215

Resimac Ltd. ABN 67 002 997 935. Australian Credit Licence 247283

Disclaimer

Resimac Group Limited published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 05:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RESIMAC GROUP LTD
01:37aRESIMAC : settles A$1bn RMBS Transaction
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 169 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2020 54,6 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,17%
Capitalization 385 M 274 M 274 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart RESIMAC GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Resimac Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESIMAC GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,80 AUD
Last Close Price 0,95 AUD
Spread / Highest target 90,5%
Spread / Average Target 90,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott McWilliam Chief Executive Officer
Warren John McLeland Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Azzopardi Chief Financial Officer
Majid Muhammad General Manager-Technology
Susan Hansen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESIMAC GROUP LTD-37.00%274
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%26 035
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-41.64%15 146
ORIX CORPORATION-35.70%13 397
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-36.91%12 918
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED68.42%6 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group