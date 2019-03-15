Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Resinco Capital Partners Inc    RIN

RESINCO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC

(RIN)
News 
News

Resinco Capital Partners Funds Stem Cell Project at Oxford University

03/15/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2019) - Resinco Capital Partners Inc. (CSE: RIN) (OTC Pink: RSCZF) (FSE: L6V1) (the "Company" or "Resinco"), a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies, is pleased to announce funding for a project at the University of Oxford in the laboratory of Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal.

Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary ReFormation Pharmaceuticals Corp. ("ReFormation") and in partnership with 180 Therapeutics LP, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, the project will focus on a novel approach to promote tissue repair and re-generation by targeting the body's own stem cells and enhancing their effectiveness.

The project, in partnership with 180 Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, will focus on a novel approach to promote tissue repair and regeneration by targeting the body's own stem cells and enhancing their effectiveness.

"We have identified a molecule (HMGB1) that primes the body's own stem cells to accelerate repair and regeneration following injury. This funding will provide the necessary tools needed to research the many challenges associated with growing stem cells outside the body and injecting them back. The work will focus on regeneration of broken bones and injured muscles, as well as several new indications," says Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal, co-founder of ReFormation Pharmaceuticals.

"This research agreement will help facilitate unmet clinical needs to develop the disruptive technology that will deliver a first in class therapeutic," says Alex Somjen, President & CEO of Resinco Capital Partners Inc. "ReFormation's research pipeline will deliver further IP where no comparative treatment exists."

ReFormation will be funding up to US$1,200,000 into a 12-month project with goals to patent new molecules that promote repair and will receive a right of first negotiation for the project assets.

About Resinco Capital Partners

Resinco Capital Partners is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies as well as medical cannabis pharmaceutical companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining significant positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

Website: www.resincocp.com

About ReFormation Pharmaceuticals Corp

ReFormation Pharmaceuticals Corp is a pharmaceutical Company headquartered in Toronto, ON, with its Research and Development team at the University of Oxford. The Company is focused on an innovative approach to repair vital organs by using an endogenous trigger of repair (HMGB1). ReFormation is based on disruptive technology which will deliver a first in-class therapeutic. The Company has identified a molecule that primes the body's own stem cells from a diverse range of tissues to accelerate repair and regeneration following injury. The Company's research pipeline will deliver further IP based on a comprehensive work package of testing in animal models of diseases where no comparative treatment exists. ReFormation Pharmaceuticals is co-founded Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal, and Prof Sir Marc Feldmann, AC, FRS, of the University of Oxford

Website: https://www.reformationpharma.com/

About 180 Therapeutics

180 Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, a process of excessive undesirable scarring which is a major unmet medical need in many different human diseases. The unique scientific approach used to identify their therapeutic drug pipeline for fibrosis is based on the original, ground-breaking science of Sir Marc Feldmann, a prestigious Lasker Award and Canada-Gairdner award recipient who pioneered the discovery of anti-TNF therapeutics, creating a $36 billion annual drug market class today. The discovery of TNF as a mediator of numerous immune-driven diseases originated from analysis of human disease tissue from patients with rheumatoid arthritis, which identified the key mediators of disease.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

RESINCO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC.:

Company Contact
Mr. Alexander Somjen, CEO
647-362-8998

Media Contact
Tim Gray, Account Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phone: 212.682.6300

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43459


© Newsfilecorp 2019
