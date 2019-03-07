Brightree : Announces Enhanced Pharmacy Suite

Brightree® today announced a new pharmacy suite for home
infusion therapy providers and home medical equipment (HME) pharmacies
to help them optimize business processes, more easily meet compliance
requirements and provide the highest quality patient care.
Pharmacy suite features
Brightree’s all-in-one suite brings automation to every step of the home
infusion and HME pharmacy work flow, starting with its ePrescribe
capabilities, which creates a seamless connection with leading
electronic health/medical records (EHR/EMR) and third-party vendors to
receive necessary patient data and process medication prescriptions
electronically. Once the order is received, staff can use Brightree’s
platform to obtain and document insurance authorization; conduct
clinical monitoring, including assessing the patient’s fit for home
infusion and creating a care plan to monitor therapy; fill pharmacy
orders; deliver medication, supplies and equipment to the patient;
conduct billing and collections; and then coordinate with Accounts
Receivable management and reporting. The comprehensive solution also
includes:
-
Care Plans, which enable providers to establish and customize plans of
care and help them comply with accreditation requirements.
-
Test Claims, which enable reimbursement assessments before patient
referrals are accepted or products are delivered.
“Brightree gives us a unified view into our HME pharmacy business,” said
Sarika Sheth, pharmacy manager at Advanced Pharmacy and Respiratory Care
Solutions in Laguna Hills, Calif. “We get more done in less time,
without errors, and our compliance and reimbursement rates are greatly
improved.”
“We believe there is a tremendous demand in the market for a robust
infusion solution that comes with EMR interoperability, a patient
engagement app, and new functionality designed specifically to meet the
unique needs of home care pharmacies,” said Brightree CEO Matt Mellott.
“Brightree is excited to offer that comprehensive solution to help
create a better experience for our customers and their patients.”
The platform will be demonstrated live at the National Home Infusion
Association (NHIA) Annual Conference, held March 9-13, 2019 in Orlando,
Fla., in Booth #611.
Other Brightree events at NHIA include:
-
Sun, March 10: Sponsoring the opening keynote
-
Sun, March 10: Keynote book signing at Brightree’s Booth #611
(4:30-6:30 p.m.)
-
Mon, March 11: Co-sponsoring Raise the Foundation cocktail reception
-
March 11-12: Leading a roundtable on “Managing Technology Change”
(5-6:30 p.m., Room Osceola D)
-
Moderator: Jennifer Keiser, Brightree Pharmacy Product Manager
-
Tue, March 12: Co-leading demo “Connect the Dots: 4 Must-have
Innovations for Your Pharmacy” (11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Booth #136)
-
Co-presenter: Jennifer Keiser
For more information on Brightree’s presence at NHIA, please visit http://www.bit.ly/2SbqeU4.
For a comprehensive overview of Brightree’s pharmacy offerings, visit https://www.brightree.com/pharmacy/.
About Brightree
Brightree enables out-of-hospital care organizations to improve their
business performance and deliver better health outcomes. As an
industry-leading cloud-based healthcare IT company, Brightree provides
solutions and services for thousands of organizations in home medical
equipment and pharmacy, home health, hospice, orthotic and prosthetic,
home infusion, and rehabilitation home care. Brightree is a wholly owned
subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). To learn more, visit www.brightree.com
and follow @Brightree on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005244/en/