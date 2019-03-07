Log in
Brightree : Announces Enhanced Pharmacy Suite

0
03/07/2019

- Home infusion therapy providers and HME pharmacies benefit from feature-rich functionality within a single software solution for all clinical, billing and reporting needs

- Brightree will showcase its pharmacy suite at NHIA 2019 in Booth #611

Brightree® today announced a new pharmacy suite for home infusion therapy providers and home medical equipment (HME) pharmacies to help them optimize business processes, more easily meet compliance requirements and provide the highest quality patient care.

Pharmacy suite features

Brightree’s all-in-one suite brings automation to every step of the home infusion and HME pharmacy work flow, starting with its ePrescribe capabilities, which creates a seamless connection with leading electronic health/medical records (EHR/EMR) and third-party vendors to receive necessary patient data and process medication prescriptions electronically. Once the order is received, staff can use Brightree’s platform to obtain and document insurance authorization; conduct clinical monitoring, including assessing the patient’s fit for home infusion and creating a care plan to monitor therapy; fill pharmacy orders; deliver medication, supplies and equipment to the patient; conduct billing and collections; and then coordinate with Accounts Receivable management and reporting. The comprehensive solution also includes:

  • Care Plans, which enable providers to establish and customize plans of care and help them comply with accreditation requirements.
  • Test Claims, which enable reimbursement assessments before patient referrals are accepted or products are delivered.

“Brightree gives us a unified view into our HME pharmacy business,” said Sarika Sheth, pharmacy manager at Advanced Pharmacy and Respiratory Care Solutions in Laguna Hills, Calif. “We get more done in less time, without errors, and our compliance and reimbursement rates are greatly improved.”

“We believe there is a tremendous demand in the market for a robust infusion solution that comes with EMR interoperability, a patient engagement app, and new functionality designed specifically to meet the unique needs of home care pharmacies,” said Brightree CEO Matt Mellott. “Brightree is excited to offer that comprehensive solution to help create a better experience for our customers and their patients.”

The platform will be demonstrated live at the National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) Annual Conference, held March 9-13, 2019 in Orlando, Fla., in Booth #611.

Other Brightree events at NHIA include:

  • Sun, March 10: Sponsoring the opening keynote
  • Sun, March 10: Keynote book signing at Brightree’s Booth #611 (4:30-6:30 p.m.)
  • Mon, March 11: Co-sponsoring Raise the Foundation cocktail reception
  • March 11-12: Leading a roundtable on “Managing Technology Change” (5-6:30 p.m., Room Osceola D)
    • Moderator: Jennifer Keiser, Brightree Pharmacy Product Manager
  • Tue, March 12: Co-leading demo “Connect the Dots: 4 Must-have Innovations for Your Pharmacy” (11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Booth #136)
    • Co-presenter: Jennifer Keiser

For more information on Brightree’s presence at NHIA, please visit http://www.bit.ly/2SbqeU4. For a comprehensive overview of Brightree’s pharmacy offerings, visit https://www.brightree.com/pharmacy/.

About Brightree

Brightree enables out-of-hospital care organizations to improve their business performance and deliver better health outcomes. As an industry-leading cloud-based healthcare IT company, Brightree provides solutions and services for thousands of organizations in home medical equipment and pharmacy, home health, hospice, orthotic and prosthetic, home infusion, and rehabilitation home care. Brightree is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). To learn more, visit www.brightree.com and follow @Brightree on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
