ResMed : Appoints New South Asia General Manager to Help Drive Increased Awareness and Treatment of Sleep Apnea, Other Respiratory Diseases

ResMed, a world leader in connected health solutions for sleep apnea,
lung disease, and other chronic diseases, today announced the
appointment of Shubhi Khurana as general manager for India and South
Asia.
Ms. Khurana, former general manager of Capsugel India Region (now
Lonza), oversees business operations including setting strategic
priorities, evolving team and go-to-market models for ResMed’s long-term
growth. She aims to enhance ResMed’s leadership in the region by
enabling efforts in developing innovative technology-enabled care
pathways and improving patients’ therapy experiences.
These initiatives also encompass market development and awareness
measures to educate the public, medical community, and decision makers
about the prevalence of sleep and respiratory diseases in South Asia, as
well as how to diagnose and treat them at home with cloud-connectable
non-invasive devices. These campaigns support efforts to address the
under-penetration of sleep and respiratory care markets in India and
neighboring countries, and help millions of people improve their quality
of life.
An estimated 52 million Indians have sleep apnea – the vast majority are
undiagnosed – and 55 million have COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary
disease), the fourth leading cause of death annually worldwide,
according to the World Health Organization.
“Sleep apnea and COPD are global health epidemics and are especially
prevalent in Asia,” said Justin Leong, president of ResMed’s Asia Growth
Markets. “In India, these diseases are highly underdiagnosed due to low
awareness amongst both doctors and the general community. Given the link
between these diseases, and other chronic diseases like diabetes,
hypertension, stroke, cognitive disorders and cancer, it is critical we
continue to educate and treat people with these conditions. We are
thrilled to have Shubhi join us at this important time.”
“I am excited to accept this critical role,” said Ms. Khurana, “and to
grow both public awareness of the health epidemics ResMed helps treat
and ResMed’s own reputation as an important digital health leader in
this space. Research on the impacts of sleep apnea and COPD are only a
few decades old. Therefore, the potential to make an impact in people
lives and their health through ResMed’s innovative offerings is a great
opportunity in itself.”
Ms. Khurana has more than two decades of experience in the
pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medtech industries in various leadership
roles. Before Capsugel, she worked at Baxter and Baxalta (now Takeda),
building their Critical Care, Rare Diseases, and Surgical Kits business.
