ResMed : Appoints New South Asia General Manager to Help Drive Increased Awareness and Treatment of Sleep Apnea, Other Respiratory Diseases

05/30/2019 | 12:31am EDT

Ms. Shubhi Khurana will oversee business operations in India and South Asia

ResMed, a world leader in connected health solutions for sleep apnea, lung disease, and other chronic diseases, today announced the appointment of Shubhi Khurana as general manager for India and South Asia.

Ms. Khurana, former general manager of Capsugel India Region (now Lonza), oversees business operations including setting strategic priorities, evolving team and go-to-market models for ResMed’s long-term growth. She aims to enhance ResMed’s leadership in the region by enabling efforts in developing innovative technology-enabled care pathways and improving patients’ therapy experiences.

These initiatives also encompass market development and awareness measures to educate the public, medical community, and decision makers about the prevalence of sleep and respiratory diseases in South Asia, as well as how to diagnose and treat them at home with cloud-connectable non-invasive devices. These campaigns support efforts to address the under-penetration of sleep and respiratory care markets in India and neighboring countries, and help millions of people improve their quality of life.

An estimated 52 million Indians have sleep apnea – the vast majority are undiagnosed – and 55 million have COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), the fourth leading cause of death annually worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

“Sleep apnea and COPD are global health epidemics and are especially prevalent in Asia,” said Justin Leong, president of ResMed’s Asia Growth Markets. “In India, these diseases are highly underdiagnosed due to low awareness amongst both doctors and the general community. Given the link between these diseases, and other chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, stroke, cognitive disorders and cancer, it is critical we continue to educate and treat people with these conditions. We are thrilled to have Shubhi join us at this important time.”

“I am excited to accept this critical role,” said Ms. Khurana, “and to grow both public awareness of the health epidemics ResMed helps treat and ResMed’s own reputation as an important digital health leader in this space. Research on the impacts of sleep apnea and COPD are only a few decades old. Therefore, the potential to make an impact in people lives and their health through ResMed’s innovative offerings is a great opportunity in itself.”

Ms. Khurana has more than two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medtech industries in various leadership roles. Before Capsugel, she worked at Baxter and Baxalta (now Takeda), building their Critical Care, Rare Diseases, and Surgical Kits business.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 120 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.


© Business Wire 2019
