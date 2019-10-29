ResMed : Propeller Users Can Now Locate Their Lost Inhaler by “Ringing” Their Propeller Sensor From the App

Find My Inhaler update puts patient feedback into practice, making it easier for users to quickly find their misplaced inhaler

Starting today, Propeller users will be able to “ring” the sensor on a misplaced inhaler to make it easier to find, through an update to the Find My Inhaler feature in the Propeller app.

Propeller is a digital health tool that helps people with asthma or COPD manage their breathing. Propeller sensors connect to patients’ existing inhalers and transmit data on medication use and health patterns to the Propeller app on patients’ smartphones. This is the latest update from Propeller aimed at making life better for people with asthma or COPD, based on feedback from patients about the day-to-day realities of their condition.

“We heard from our users that it’s easy to misplace an inhaler, whether it’s in a purse, down the side of a chair or in a coat pocket,” said Greg Tracy, chief technology officer of Propeller Health. “This update to Find My Inhaler is intended to make it quick and easy for users to find their inhaler with the same tool they use to manage their condition every day.”

To ring their lost inhaler, Propeller users go to the Devices tab of the Propeller app, locate the lost inhaler on their list of medications, tap the “Find My Inhaler” button and tap “Ring Sensor,” prompting the Propeller sensor on their inhaler to ring.

The ring feature is an important update to Find My Inhaler, which currently lets users view the last known location of their sensored inhaler on a map within the Propeller app. Through the Propeller app, users can also track their medication use, record their symptoms and triggers, receive environmental forecasts that may affect their asthma or COPD and download progress reports to share with their provider.

The Propeller app will update to reflect the change automatically for most users depending on their phone settings.

Propeller Health is a leading digital health company dedicated to the management of respiratory disease. Propeller creates products to more effectively treat chronic respiratory disease and improve clinical outcomes for patients through connectivity, analytics, and companion digital experiences. The Propeller platform is used by patients, physicians and healthcare organizations in the United States, Europe and Asia. Propeller Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). For more information, visit www.propellerhealth.com

