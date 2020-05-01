Log in
ResMed : Company Profile for ResMed

05/01/2020 | 06:21pm EDT

At ResMed we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.

Company:

ResMed

 

 

Headquarters Address:

9001 Spectrum Center Blvd

 

San Diego, CA 92123

 

 

Main Telephone:

858.836.5000

 

 

Website:

www.resmed.com

 

 

Ticker:

(NYSE: RMD)

 

(ASX: RMD)

 

 

Type of Organization:

Public

 

 

Industry:

Medical Devices

 

 

Earnings Release Dates:

2nd Quarter: January 30, 2020

 

3rd Quarter: April 30, 2020

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: Mick Farrell

 

President and COO: Rob Douglas

 

 

Public Relations

 

Contact:

Jayme Rubenstein

Phone:

858.836.6798

Email:

news@resmed.com

 

 

Investor Relations

 

Contact:

Amy Wakeham

Phone:

858.836.5000

Email:

investorrelations@resmed.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 925 M
EBIT 2020 782 M
Net income 2020 595 M
Debt 2020 870 M
Yield 2020 0,99%
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
P/E ratio 2021 37,7x
EV / Sales2020 8,16x
EV / Sales2021 7,57x
Capitalization 23 004 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 158,13  $
Last Close Price 159,07  $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Farrell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Andrew Douglas President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter C. Farrell Non-Executive Chairman
Brett A. Sandercock Chief Financial Officer
Carlos M. Nunez Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESMED, INC.0.23%22 462
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.02%132 182
DANAHER CORPORATION7.49%113 914
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-13.58%59 578
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-17.12%52 442
ILLUMINA, INC.-3.83%46 838
