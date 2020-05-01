ResMed : Company Profile for ResMed

At ResMed we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.

Company: ResMed Headquarters Address: 9001 Spectrum Center Blvd San Diego, CA 92123 Main Telephone: 858.836.5000 Website: www.resmed.com Ticker: (NYSE: RMD) (ASX: RMD) Type of Organization: Public Industry: Medical Devices Earnings Release Dates: 2nd Quarter: January 30, 2020 3rd Quarter: April 30, 2020 Key Executives: CEO: Mick Farrell President and COO: Rob Douglas Public Relations Contact: Jayme Rubenstein Phone: 858.836.6798 Email: news@resmed.com Investor Relations Contact: Amy Wakeham Phone: 858.836.5000 Email: investorrelations@resmed.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005541/en/