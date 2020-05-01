ResMed : Company Profile for ResMed

At ResMed we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.
ResMed
Headquarters Address:
9001 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Main Telephone:
858.836.5000
Website:
www.resmed.com
Ticker:
(NYSE: RMD)
(ASX: RMD)
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
Medical Devices
Earnings Release Dates:
2nd Quarter: January 30, 2020
3rd Quarter: April 30, 2020
Key Executives:
CEO: Mick Farrell
President and COO: Rob Douglas
Public Relations
Jayme Rubenstein
Phone:
858.836.6798
Email:
news@resmed.com
Investor Relations
Amy Wakeham
Phone:
858.836.5000
Email:
investorrelations@resmed.com
