ResMed, Inc.

RESMED, INC.

(RMD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/02 04:10:00 pm
150.13 USD   +5.51%
ResMed : Statement on DPA

04/02/2020

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) has released the following statement regarding today’s White House Memorandum on Order Under the Defense Production Act Regarding the Purchase of Ventilators:

“ResMed is pleased to see the White House prioritize access to critical ventilator components, enabling not only ResMed but all industry-leading ventilator manufacturers to speed up both production and delivery of lifesaving devices to patients who need them most.

“We encourage automakers, aerospace equipment producers, and other non-ventilation manufacturers to help us source or create more of these components and accessories for ventilators, strengthening the supply chain that all ventilator makers are drawing from to help meet this rising global demand and save lives.”

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 891 M
EBIT 2020 774 M
Net income 2020 560 M
Debt 2020 861 M
Yield 2020 1,10%
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
P/E ratio 2021 35,7x
EV / Sales2020 7,81x
EV / Sales2021 7,02x
Capitalization 21 711 M
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 149,71  $
Last Close Price 150,13  $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Farrell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Andrew Douglas President & Chief Operating Officer
Peter C. Farrell Non-Executive Chairman
Brett A. Sandercock Chief Financial Officer
Carlos M. Nunez Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESMED, INC.-3.12%21 301
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-12.70%113 108
DANAHER CORPORATION-16.15%96 457
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-22.48%57 816
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-33.24%45 656
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.16%44 923
