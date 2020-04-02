ResMed : Statement on DPA

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) has released the following statement regarding today’s White House Memorandum on Order Under the Defense Production Act Regarding the Purchase of Ventilators:

“ResMed is pleased to see the White House prioritize access to critical ventilator components, enabling not only ResMed but all industry-leading ventilator manufacturers to speed up both production and delivery of lifesaving devices to patients who need them most.

“We encourage automakers, aerospace equipment producers, and other non-ventilation manufacturers to help us source or create more of these components and accessories for ventilators, strengthening the supply chain that all ventilator makers are drawing from to help meet this rising global demand and save lives.”

About ResMed

