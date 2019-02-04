Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Resolute Energy Corp    REN

RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP (REN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP : Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Resolute Energy Corporation (REN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 07:51pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, case No. 1:19-cv-00077, on behalf of shareholders of Resolute Energy Corporation ("Resolute" or the "Company") (NYSE:REN) who have been harmed by Resolute's and its board of directors' (the "Board") alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with  the proposed merger of the Company with Cimarex Energy Company ("Cimarex").

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

On November 18, 2018, the Board caused the Company to enter into an Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Proposed Transaction") under which each outstanding share of Resolute shareholders will have the right to receive 0.3943 shares of Cimarex common stock, $35 per share in cash, or a combination of $14 per share in cash and 0.2366 share of common stock subject to proration (the "Merger Consideration").

The complaint alleges that the Form S-4 Registration Statement (the "S-4") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 10, 2019, violates Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act because it provides materially incomplete and misleading information about the Company and the Proposed Transaction, including information concerning the Company's financial projections and analysis, on which the Board relied to recommend the Proposed Transaction as fair to Resolute shareholders.

If you wish to obtain information concerning this action, you can do so by clicking here: www.faruqilaw.com/RENnotice.

Take Action

Plaintiff is represented by Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a law firm with extensive experience in prosecuting class actions, and significant expertise in actions involving corporate fraud.  Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, was founded in 1995 and the firm maintains its principal office in New York City, with offices in Delaware, California, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice.  Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Nadeem Faruqi, Esq.
James M. Wilson, Jr., Esq.
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 3rd Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330
E-mail: nfaruqi@faruqilaw.com 
jwilson@faruqilaw.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faruqi--faruqi-llp-announces-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-resolute-energy-corporation-ren-300789427.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP
07:51pFARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Resolu..
PR
01/24ANALYSIS : Positioning to Benefit within Oshkosh, NMI, Meritor, Delek US, XPO Lo..
PU
2018RESOLUTE ENERGY : Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock
PU
2018Resolute Energy Corporation Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock
GL
2018RESOLUTE ENERGY : Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CatchMark Timbe..
PU
2018Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Recently Announced Acquisitio..
PU
2018Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Recently Announced Acquisitio..
PR
2018RESOLUTE ENERGY : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Resolute Energy Corporation
PR
2018CIMAREX ENERGY : to buy Resolute
AQ
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.