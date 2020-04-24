Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Resolute Forest Products Inc.    RFP

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

(RFP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Earth Week 2020: The Link between Environmental and Human Health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 11:48am EDT

With the COVID-19 pandemic never far from our minds, it is more important than ever we consider the links between environmental and human health. As the United Nations puts it, 'There is growing concern about the health consequences of biodiversity loss and change. Specific linkages between health and biodiversity include impact in nutrition, health research or traditional medicine, new infectious diseases and influencing shifts in the distribution of plants, pathogens, animals, and even human settlements, most of them affected by climate change.'

This year, the United Nations' focus for Earth Day is the impact of biodiversity on humans.

Working to preserve biodiversity

Resolute recognizes that trees can be harvested responsibly while maintaining biodiversity and upholding the forest values we all respect. Biodiversity is an important component of the forest certification systems we adhere to, which ensure that forests are managed responsibly according to rigorous standards. Resolute employs ecosystem-based management, a set of practices designed to maintain the natural characteristics of forest ecosystems. These practices are outlined in the long-term forest management plans implemented by forestry companies in collaboration with governments and the public. Resolute takes many other actions to safeguard biodiversity, such as participating in research. To learn more about how Resolute manages biodiversity conservation, visit our Protected Areas page.

Resolute's work to lower our carbon footprint

Biodiversity and climate are inextricably connected. Lowering our carbon footprint is a key focus of Resolute's sustainability strategy, and we are proud of how far we've come. From dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions[1] to producing renewable energy, and from eliminating the use of coal across our operations to developing innovative, sustainable products, we are constantly seeking opportunities for improvement. In keeping with our commitment to transparency and accountability, Resolute discloses our climate, water and forest management practices to CDP, a global reporting system for investors, organizations and governments. To learn more about these initiatives, please visit our Carbon Footprint page.

The role of forestry in tackling climate change

Wood is a renewable, reusable and fossil fuel-free resource, representing a wonderful opportunity for moving the world towards a sustainable economy. The forest products industry is at the forefront of efforts to reduce waste, manage forests responsibly and even take climate action. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has confirmed that harvesting mature trees under a sustainable forest management system limits the impact of fire and insects, and also ensures rapid regeneration.[2] This means that actively managed forests are a net, long-term carbon sink - and in most cases, that's before you even consider that wood products themselves also store carbon long-term.

Each of our employees contributes to Resolute's role as a climate leader, and we are grateful for their commitment to continuous improvement. This Earth Day, as companies and people all over the world reflect on their impact on our climate and ecosystems, we reaffirm that commitment.

Happy Earth Day!

[1] We committed to reducing absolute GHG emissions (scope 1 and 2) to 65% of 2000 levels by 2015. At the end of 2019, we had lowered GHG emissions by 83%. We are in the process of setting a new target - a longer term objective through 2030 to align with the Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) '30 by 30' Climate Change Challenge, as well as targets in the jurisdictions where we operate.

[2] 2018. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Forestry. https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2018/02/ar4-wg3-chapter9-1.pdf

Disclaimer

Resolute Forest Products Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 15:47:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS I
11:48aEARTH WEEK 2020 : The Link between Environmental and Human Health
PU
04/02RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : UPDATE - Resolute to Hold its Annual Meeting of Stock..
AQ
03/27RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change..
AQ
03/24RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Update on COVID-19 Temporary Impact to Operations
AQ
03/02RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
03/02RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Announces Share Repurchase Program
AQ
02/25RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : to Hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 12,..
AQ
02/06RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Completes Acquisition of Three U.S. Sawmills
AQ
01/30RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : reports Q4 loss, sales down from year ago
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 741 M
EBIT 2020 -109 M
Net income 2020 -165 M
Debt 2020 697 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,84x
P/E ratio 2021 -3,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 142 M
Chart RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Resolute Forest Products Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,81  $
Last Close Price 1,62  $
Spread / Highest target 209%
Spread / Average Target 73,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Laflamme President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Paul L. Martin Chairman
Rémi G. Lalonde Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lori Kilgour Chief Information Officer
Richard Douglas Falconer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.-61.43%142
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-20.48%14 195
STORA ENSO OYJ-19.82%9 145
SUZANO S.A.3.72%9 001
SVENSKA CELLULOSA8.58%7 236
HOLMEN AB-0.70%5 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group