Earth Week 2020: The Link between Environmental and Human Health

With the COVID-19 pandemic never far from our minds, it is more important than ever we consider the links between environmental and human health. As the United Nations puts it, 'There is growing concern about the health consequences of biodiversity loss and change. Specific linkages between health and biodiversity include impact in nutrition, health research or traditional medicine, new infectious diseases and influencing shifts in the distribution of plants, pathogens, animals, and even human settlements, most of them affected by climate change.'

This year, the United Nations' focus for Earth Day is the impact of biodiversity on humans.

Working to preserve biodiversity

Resolute recognizes that trees can be harvested responsibly while maintaining biodiversity and upholding the forest values we all respect. Biodiversity is an important component of the forest certification systems we adhere to, which ensure that forests are managed responsibly according to rigorous standards. Resolute employs ecosystem-based management, a set of practices designed to maintain the natural characteristics of forest ecosystems. These practices are outlined in the long-term forest management plans implemented by forestry companies in collaboration with governments and the public. Resolute takes many other actions to safeguard biodiversity, such as participating in research. To learn more about how Resolute manages biodiversity conservation, visit our Protected Areas page.

Resolute's work to lower our carbon footprint

Biodiversity and climate are inextricably connected. Lowering our carbon footprint is a key focus of Resolute's sustainability strategy, and we are proud of how far we've come. From dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions[1] to producing renewable energy, and from eliminating the use of coal across our operations to developing innovative, sustainable products, we are constantly seeking opportunities for improvement. In keeping with our commitment to transparency and accountability, Resolute discloses our climate, water and forest management practices to CDP, a global reporting system for investors, organizations and governments. To learn more about these initiatives, please visit our Carbon Footprint page.

The role of forestry in tackling climate change

Wood is a renewable, reusable and fossil fuel-free resource, representing a wonderful opportunity for moving the world towards a sustainable economy. The forest products industry is at the forefront of efforts to reduce waste, manage forests responsibly and even take climate action. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has confirmed that harvesting mature trees under a sustainable forest management system limits the impact of fire and insects, and also ensures rapid regeneration.[2] This means that actively managed forests are a net, long-term carbon sink - and in most cases, that's before you even consider that wood products themselves also store carbon long-term.

Each of our employees contributes to Resolute's role as a climate leader, and we are grateful for their commitment to continuous improvement. This Earth Day, as companies and people all over the world reflect on their impact on our climate and ecosystems, we reaffirm that commitment.

Happy Earth Day!