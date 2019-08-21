Log in
Resolute Forest Products : Employees and Suppliers Support Community Health Organizations

0
08/21/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

Over 250 golfers - including Resolute suppliers and employees - took to the links on August 15, chipping in their support and raising a record $255,000 for five health organizations in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec.

During the official ceremony for the 2019 Resolute Golf Classic, held in Saint-Prime, Resolute announced it will donate $120,000 to the Dolbeau-Mistassini and to the Roberval hospital foundations, for a combined total of $240,000, plus $5,000 each to local pediatric cancer organizations Leucan, On the Tip of the Toes Foundation and Relay for Life.

During the closing ceremony, Yves Laflamme, Resolute's President and Chief Executive Officer also mentioned that over the past nine years, the tournament has raised more than $1 million for the foundations, allowing the two local hospitals to procure state-of-the-art equipment and offer first-rate health services to the public.

'These organizations do amazing work to improve the quality of health care in the Lac-Saint-Jean region and to ensure that local cancer patients have the support and services they need to overcome difficult health conditions. I want to thank the community and charity volunteers, Resolute management, employees and suppliers who come out to this fundraiser, year after year, to help improve the quality of life and health care for the people in our local communities.'

Disclaimer

Resolute Forest Products Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 00:47:02 UTC
