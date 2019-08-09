Log in
Resolute Forest Products Inc

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC

(RFP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Resolute Forest Products : Fond Memories

0
08/09/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

Summer is already drawing to an end, so I'd like to take this opportunity to write to you one last time.

First, I'd like to thank all the people who have contributed in one way or another to the extraordinary experience I've had this summer. It was a brief stint but so rewarding. I've had the chance to meet great people at work, spend amazing family time and simply enjoy life.

I've had the opportunity to enjoy various activities during my evenings and weekends but most of all beautiful Lac-Saint-Jean. This work opportunity has allowed me to get closer to my family, my wife[z1] and the region where I'd like to settle after graduation, and I'm eternally grateful.

I'm leaving Resolute after acquiring an incredible background during a work experience that has exceeded my expectations. I'm going back to school having confirmed that I'm passionate about human resources and eventually want to work in this field. In addition, the forest products industry has allowed me to grow as a person, as well as having given me the opportunity to share parts of my internship with you.

I say goodbye with a heart that is heavy but also filled with gratitude.

On that note, I'd like to thank you for taking the time to accompany me on my journey, and I hope we'll see each other again soon.

Until next time!

Disclaimer

Resolute Forest Products Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 20:40:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 093 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 88,6 M
Debt 2019 340 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,59x
P/E ratio 2020 3,45x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 465 M
Chart RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC
Duration : Period :
Resolute Forest Products Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,88  $
Last Close Price 5,14  $
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 53,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Laflamme President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Paul L. Martin Chairman
Rémi G. Lalonde CFO, SVP, VP-Strategy & General Manager
Richard Douglas Falconer Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Hearn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC-35.18%465
UPM-KYMMENE6.41%14 094
SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE SA (ADR)0.00%10 670
STORA ENSO OYJ-4.83%9 070
KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO SAB DE CV (ADR)--.--%5 976
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 911
