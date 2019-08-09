Resolute Forest Products : Fond Memories

Summer is already drawing to an end, so I'd like to take this opportunity to write to you one last time.

First, I'd like to thank all the people who have contributed in one way or another to the extraordinary experience I've had this summer. It was a brief stint but so rewarding. I've had the chance to meet great people at work, spend amazing family time and simply enjoy life.

I've had the opportunity to enjoy various activities during my evenings and weekends but most of all beautiful Lac-Saint-Jean. This work opportunity has allowed me to get closer to my family, my wife[z1] and the region where I'd like to settle after graduation, and I'm eternally grateful.

I'm leaving Resolute after acquiring an incredible background during a work experience that has exceeded my expectations. I'm going back to school having confirmed that I'm passionate about human resources and eventually want to work in this field. In addition, the forest products industry has allowed me to grow as a person, as well as having given me the opportunity to share parts of my internship with you.

I say goodbye with a heart that is heavy but also filled with gratitude.

On that note, I'd like to thank you for taking the time to accompany me on my journey, and I hope we'll see each other again soon.

Until next time!