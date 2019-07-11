Log in
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC

(RFP)
Resolute Forest Products : Media Advisory - Resolute to Host Management Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/11/2019 | 05:10pm EDT
Media Advisory - Resolute to Host Management Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results

MONTREAL, July 11, 2019/CNW Telbec/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) expects to announce its second quarter financial results on August 1, 2019, at 7:00 a.m. (ET), and to hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

The public is invited to join the call at (877) 223-4471 at least fifteen minutes before its scheduled start time. A simultaneous webcast will also be available using the link provided under 'Presentations and Webcasts' in the 'Investors' section of www.resolutefp.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website.

About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United Statesand Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

SOURCE Resolute Forest Products Inc.

For further information: Investors, Silvana Travaglini, Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations, 514 394-2217, ir@resolutefp.com; Media and Others, Seth Kursman, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Sustainability and Government Affairs, 514 394-2398, seth.kursman@resolutefp.com

Disclaimer

Resolute Forest Products Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 21:09:08 UTC
