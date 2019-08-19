Resolute Forest Products : Wins Three Gold Stevies, the World's Premier Business Awards

Resolute's contributions to clean energy innovation, sustainable manufacturing and corporate social responsibility have won three 2019 gold Stevies® from the International Business Awards (IBA).

The StevieAward trophies will be presented in Vienna, Austria, on October 19. This is the third year in a row Resolute has taken top honors at the IBAs.

We received gold for Energy Industry Innovation of the Year, highlighting three initiatives that employ leading-edge technologies: one in carbon capture, a second in thermomechanical pulp (TMP) bio-refining to manufacture products derived from wood, and a third in waste heat recovery to reduce natural gas usage. These initiatives not only create long-term value for Resolute, they support the global transition toward a low-carbon economy.

The IBAs also declared Resolute Company of the Year - Manufacturing (Large) for our efforts to ensure the sustainability of forests in our care, including our actions to reduce our carbon footprint, increase the use of green energy, reduce our water consumption, and to rethink waste by identifying beneficial-use alternatives.

Finally, we received our third gold Stevie for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year for all of the United States and Canada recognizing our governance practices, safety undertakings and achievements, supplier procurement practices, workplace diversity initiatives, community engagement, and our strategic partnerships with First Nations.

The Stevie judges recognized our achievements with these comments:

Resolute's Achievements in Clean Energy Innovation: 'Aggressive, specific, successful and consistent handling of the emissions challenge. Looking forward to seeing your continued progress in the upcoming years.'

Resolute's Achievements in Sustainable Manufacturing: 'This is exactly what I want to see from an entry, a company with a clear goal but also a great cause. Definitely a cause I can get behind. The results speak for themselves 100% coal-free operations to name but one. Great work guys!'

Resolute's Sustainability Strategy: Designed to Enhance our Competitive Position: 'Resolute's sustainability program is well thought out, planned, implemented and provides success metrics based on ongoing tracking.'

The IBAs are an international, all-encompassing business awards program recognizing outstanding performance in the workplace. The 2019 competition attracted more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all types in 74 nations. For more information about the IBA and Stevie awards, visit www.stevieawards.com/