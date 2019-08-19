Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Resolute Forest Products Inc    RFP

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC

(RFP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resolute Forest Products : Wins Three Gold Stevies, the World's Premier Business Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

Resolute's contributions to clean energy innovation, sustainable manufacturing and corporate social responsibility have won three 2019 gold Stevies® from the International Business Awards (IBA).

The StevieAward trophies will be presented in Vienna, Austria, on October 19. This is the third year in a row Resolute has taken top honors at the IBAs.

We received gold for Energy Industry Innovation of the Year, highlighting three initiatives that employ leading-edge technologies: one in carbon capture, a second in thermomechanical pulp (TMP) bio-refining to manufacture products derived from wood, and a third in waste heat recovery to reduce natural gas usage. These initiatives not only create long-term value for Resolute, they support the global transition toward a low-carbon economy.

The IBAs also declared Resolute Company of the Year - Manufacturing (Large) for our efforts to ensure the sustainability of forests in our care, including our actions to reduce our carbon footprint, increase the use of green energy, reduce our water consumption, and to rethink waste by identifying beneficial-use alternatives.

Finally, we received our third gold Stevie for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year for all of the United States and Canada recognizing our governance practices, safety undertakings and achievements, supplier procurement practices, workplace diversity initiatives, community engagement, and our strategic partnerships with First Nations.

The Stevie judges recognized our achievements with these comments:

Resolute's Achievements in Clean Energy Innovation: 'Aggressive, specific, successful and consistent handling of the emissions challenge. Looking forward to seeing your continued progress in the upcoming years.'

Resolute's Achievements in Sustainable Manufacturing: 'This is exactly what I want to see from an entry, a company with a clear goal but also a great cause. Definitely a cause I can get behind. The results speak for themselves 100% coal-free operations to name but one. Great work guys!'

Resolute's Sustainability Strategy: Designed to Enhance our Competitive Position: 'Resolute's sustainability program is well thought out, planned, implemented and provides success metrics based on ongoing tracking.'
The IBAs are an international, all-encompassing business awards program recognizing outstanding performance in the workplace. The 2019 competition attracted more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all types in 74 nations. For more information about the IBA and Stevie awards, visit www.stevieawards.com/

Disclaimer

Resolute Forest Products Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 18:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS I
02:07pRESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Wins Three Gold Stevies, the World's Premier Business..
PU
08/12RESOLUTE HIGHLIGHTS : Committed to Sustainability
PU
08/09RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
08/09RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Fond Memories
PU
08/07RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Scholarship Recipients Tour Resolute's Thunder Bay Mi..
PU
08/01RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Wins Sustainability Initiative of the Year for Climat..
PU
08/01RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : shares drop to 21-month low as Q2 profit cut by two-t..
AQ
08/01RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
08/01RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 093 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 88,6 M
Debt 2019 340 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,04x
P/E ratio 2020 3,16x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 421 M
Chart RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC
Duration : Period :
Resolute Forest Products Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,88  $
Last Close Price 4,71  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 67,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Laflamme President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Paul L. Martin Chairman
Rémi G. Lalonde CFO, SVP, VP-Strategy & General Manager
Richard Douglas Falconer Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Hearn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC-40.61%421
UPM-KYMMENE4.61%13 712
STORA ENSO OYJ-4.45%8 924
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 752
SVENSKA CELLULOSA9.95%5 525
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-14.34%4 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group