Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Resolute Forest Products Inc    RFP

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC

(RFP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resolute Highlights: Ensuring the Sustainability of Our Forests

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

Resolute relies on various forest management techniques and best practices to regenerate harvested woodlands in our care. In fact, in 2018, we received a score of 'A-' for our forests disclosures to CDP, the highest score achieved in this category by any company in North America, placing us at the leadership level.

  • What are some of the ways Resolute ensures responsible forest management?
  • What percentage of Resolute-owned or managed woodlands is certified to internationally recognized standards?
  • How is Resolute contributing to the long-term health of the forest products sector?

Visit Resolute Highlights for answers and to learn more about how we're responsibly managing forests!

Resolute Highlightsis a new dedicated microsite that provides an overview of our strategy and business segments, as well as our sustainability commitments and performance.

Disclaimer

Resolute Forest Products Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 19:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS I
03:27pRESOLUTE HIGHLIGHTS : Ensuring the Sustainability of Our Forests
PU
02:07pRESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Wins Three Gold Stevies, the World's Premier Business..
PU
08/12RESOLUTE HIGHLIGHTS : Committed to Sustainability
PU
08/09RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
08/09RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Fond Memories
PU
08/07RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Scholarship Recipients Tour Resolute's Thunder Bay Mi..
PU
08/01RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Wins Sustainability Initiative of the Year for Climat..
PU
08/01RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : shares drop to 21-month low as Q2 profit cut by two-t..
AQ
08/01RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 093 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 88,6 M
Debt 2019 340 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,04x
P/E ratio 2020 3,16x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 421 M
Chart RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC
Duration : Period :
Resolute Forest Products Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,88  $
Last Close Price 4,71  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 67,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Laflamme President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Paul L. Martin Chairman
Rémi G. Lalonde CFO, SVP, VP-Strategy & General Manager
Richard Douglas Falconer Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Hearn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC-40.61%421
UPM-KYMMENE4.61%13 712
STORA ENSO OYJ-4.45%8 924
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 752
SVENSKA CELLULOSA9.95%5 525
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-14.34%4 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group