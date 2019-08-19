Resolute Highlights: Ensuring the Sustainability of Our Forests

Resolute relies on various forest management techniques and best practices to regenerate harvested woodlands in our care. In fact, in 2018, we received a score of 'A-' for our forests disclosures to CDP, the highest score achieved in this category by any company in North America, placing us at the leadership level.

What are some of the ways Resolute ensures responsible forest management?

What percentage of Resolute-owned or managed woodlands is certified to internationally recognized standards?

How is Resolute contributing to the long-term health of the forest products sector?

Resolute Highlightsis a new dedicated microsite that provides an overview of our strategy and business segments, as well as our sustainability commitments and performance.