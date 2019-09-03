Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Resolute Forest Products Inc    RFP

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC

(RFP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resolute Highlights: Increasing the Use of Green Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

Green energy benefits both the environment and companies' bottom line. With energy consumption accounting for 30% of Resolute's paper production costs, we're focused on improving energy efficiency and replacing high-emission fuels, like coal, with less carbon-intensive options.

  • What percentage of our total energy needs were derived from renewable sources in 2018?
  • How many power generation assets does Resolute operate?
  • What is the total installed capacity of Resolute's power generation assets?

Visit Resolute Highlights for answers and to learn more about our commitment to green energy!

Resolute Highlights is a new dedicated microsite that provides an overview of our strategy and business segments, as well as our sustainability commitments and performance.

Disclaimer

Resolute Forest Products Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 16:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS I
12:17pRESOLUTE HIGHLIGHTS : Increasing the Use of Green Energy
PU
08/23RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
08/21RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Employees and Suppliers Support Community Health Orga..
PU
08/19RESOLUTE HIGHLIGHTS : Ensuring the Sustainability of Our Forests
PU
08/19RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Wins Three Gold Stevies, the World's Premier Business..
PU
08/12RESOLUTE HIGHLIGHTS : Committed to Sustainability
PU
08/09RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
08/09RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Fond Memories
PU
08/07RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Scholarship Recipients Tour Resolute's Thunder Bay Mi..
PU
08/01RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Wins Sustainability Initiative of the Year for Climat..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 082 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 88,6 M
Debt 2019 340 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,49x
P/E ratio 2020 2,87x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 382 M
Chart RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC
Duration : Period :
Resolute Forest Products Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,75  $
Last Close Price 4,28  $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 81,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Laflamme President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley Paul L. Martin Chairman
Rémi G. Lalonde CFO, SVP, VP-Strategy & General Manager
Richard Douglas Falconer Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Hearn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC-46.03%382
UPM-KYMMENE10.70%14 188
STORA ENSO OYJ0.84%9 151
SVENSKA CELLULOSA23.20%6 014
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 706
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-12.01%4 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group