Resolute Highlights: Increasing the Use of Green Energy

Green energy benefits both the environment and companies' bottom line. With energy consumption accounting for 30% of Resolute's paper production costs, we're focused on improving energy efficiency and replacing high-emission fuels, like coal, with less carbon-intensive options.

What percentage of our total energy needs were derived from renewable sources in 2018?

How many power generation assets does Resolute operate?

What is the total installed capacity of Resolute's power generation assets?

Visit Resolute Highlights for answers and to learn more about our commitment to green energy!

Resolute Highlights is a new dedicated microsite that provides an overview of our strategy and business segments, as well as our sustainability commitments and performance.