Resolute Highlights: Reducing Water Consumption

09/09/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

A lot of water is required to make paper. The good news is that nearly all of the water we use - 97% - is treated and returned to the environment.

  • Where does the remaining 3% go?
  • What is Resolute doing to manage potential environmental risks related to our water use?
  • What does water management have to do with growing cucumbers?

Visit Resolute Highlights for answers and to learn more about how we're managing our water footprint!

Resolute Highlights is a new dedicated microsite that provides an overview of our strategy and business segments, as well as our sustainability commitments and performance.

Disclaimer

Resolute Forest Products Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 17:21:06 UTC
