Resolution Minerals Ltd

RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD

(RML)
  Report
News 
News

Resolution Minerals Ltd Conference Call

07/27/2020 | 12:25am EDT
Conference Call

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is pleased to provide details for an investor conference call and presentation by Managing Director, Duncan Chessell, who will provide an update on drilling activities and operations at the 64North Project in Alaska.

Date: Tuesday 28 July 2020
Time: 11:30am Sydney, Australia

Topic: RML Operations Update 64North Project - Alaska

Register in advance for this webinar:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/20HE2E4M



About Resolution Minerals Ltd:

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.



Source:

Resolution Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Resolution Minerals Ltd
Duncan Chessell
T: +61-8-8120-0456
E: info@northerncobalt.com.au
WWW: www.resolutionminerals.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
