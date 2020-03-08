Resolution Minerals Ltd Drilling Commenced at 64North Project in Alaska

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on the compelling Aurora gold targets (Alaska). The maiden drilling program will test targets located close to the claim boundary with Northern Star (ASX:NST) and with significant geophysical similarities to NST's Goodpaster Discovery and the Pogo Gold Mine.- see Figure 1*.



Operations Update:



- Drilling has commenced on the planned 2,000 metre (4-5 diamond holes) program on the high priority eastern Aurora Targets along the Pogo Gold Mine Lease boundary, located in the Tintina Gold Province, Alaska



- Our drilling contractor, Ruen Drilling, is the same surface driller used at the Pogo Gold Mine, and has an excellent reputation for safety, production and local knowledge



- Samples will be sent for assay in batches, with initial results expected from mid-April



- Resolution is continuing to assess regional prospectivity and prioritise a pipeline of drill-ready prospects across the large 660km2 land package, in parallel to its drilling program at West Pogo



- Resolution is fully funded for multiple drill programs following the recently completed $4.5 million capital raise, with strong demand from institutional and sophisticated investors.



The 64North Project is adjacent to Northern Star's (ASX:NST) Pogo Gold Mine, 120km from Fairbanks, Alaska in the Tintina Gold Province. NST's operating world class high grade Pogo Gold Mine has an endowment of 10Moz of gold and started production in 2006, producing approximately 300,000oz/year at over 13g/t Au through this time.



Recent discovery success has been announced by NST within 450m of our tenement boundary and remains open in all directions at the Goodpaster discovery. This demonstrates the highly prospective nature of the district and the immediate Aurora drill targets on RML's tenements.



Managing Director Duncan Chessell commented from the drill rig in Alaska,



"Our immediate aim is to drill test for Pogo Style mineralisation on a series of look-a-like geophysical features to NST's Goodpaster Discovery and Pogo Gold Mine.



"The team has done a great job establishing a road and associated preparation to be ready for winter drilling activities and demonstrates our capability to operate year-round on this project."



