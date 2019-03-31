Resona : Announcement Regarding the Completion of Merger between Consolidated Subsidiaries of Resona Holdings, Inc.

April 1, 2019

Resona Holdings, Inc.

Resona Holdings, Inc. ('RHD' hereafter) hereby announces that Kansai Urban Banking Corporation and The Kinki Osaka Bank, Ltd., both of them were wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kansai Mirai Financial Group, Inc. ('KMFG' hereafter, President: Tetsuya Kan) have merged today and started as Kansai Mirai Bank, Ltd.('KMB' hereafter, President: Tetsuya Kan). KMFG is one of consolidated subsidiaries of RHD.

KMB aims at becoming a regional financial institution that is evaluated 'absolutely essential' from customers and contributes to strengthening the Kansai economy together with The Minato Bank, Ltd. (President: Hiroaki Hattori), under KMFG, by sharing distinctive strengths each bank has developed, while utilizing Resona Groups' trust, real estate functions and the operational reforms know-how.

