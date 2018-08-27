Resonance Health : Additional Information on Announcement Dated 23 August 2018

ASX Release

Additional Information on Announcement Dated 23 August 2018

Resonance Health Ltd (ASX: RHT) ("Resonance Health" or the "Company") provides the following information in relation to the two new contracts announced on 23 August 2018.

The contracts have been entered into with two separate US listed public companies (each a "Client") for the provision of Resonance Health's FerriScan® product (and services related to FerriScan®) in connection with clinical trials being performed by each Client.

Resonance Health is a service provider to each Client and is contractually prohibited from divulging specific details of the third-party clinical trials. The following further information regarding the new contracts is provided, as follows:

Contract 1:

This contract relates to a Client's use of the Company's FerriScan product (and associated services) for a clinical trial. The initial term of the contract is 20 months although it may be extended. It is also possible that the clinical trial could be discontinued, for example in the event that the Client determines that the clinical trial will not be successful. Either party may terminate the contract in the event that a material breach is not cured within fifteen days. The Client may terminate the agreement without cause on thirty days notice. Monthly payments to Resonance Health will commence from the end of August 2018 and comprise of two components:

(i) Fixed Costs: for clinical trial setup, and a monthly project and data management fee; and (ii) Variable Costs: for use of Resonance Health products and services (FerriScan®, FerriScan® Phantom Pack supply and analysis). Contract 2:

This contract relates to a Client's use of the Company's FerriScan product (and associated services) for a clinical trial. The initial term of the contract is 48 months although it may be extended. It is also possible that the clinical trial could be discontinued, for example in the event that the Client determines that the clinical trial will not be successful. Either party may terminate the contract in the event that a material breach is not cured within thirty days. The Client may terminate the agreement without cause on forty-five days notice. Monthly payments to Resonance Health will commence from the end of August 2018 and comprise of two components:

(i) Fixed Costs: for clinical trial setup, and a monthly project and data management fee; and

(ii) Variable Costs: for the use of Resonance Health products and services (Ferriscan®, Cardiac T2*, FerriScan® Phantom Pack supply and analysis).

Resonance Health Ltd. ABN: 96 006 762 492

141 Burswood Road, Burswood, WA 6100, AUSTRALIAPostal: PO Box 71, Burswood, WA, 6100, AUSTRALIAwww.resonancehealth.com T + 61 8 9286 5300

info@resonancehealth.com

In relation to the other pharmaceutical and therapeutic companies currently using the Company's products and services, the Company refers to its previous announcements on the following dates:

For further information please contact:

Chad Tondut

Communications Manager, Resonance Health

E: chadt@resonancehealth.com P: +61 (0)8 9286 5300

