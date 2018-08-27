Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Resonance Health Limited    RHT   AU000000RHT2

RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED (RHT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Resonance Health : Additional Information on Announcement Dated 23 August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 06:42am CEST

ASX Release

27 August 2018

Additional Information on Announcement Dated 23 August 2018

Resonance Health Ltd (ASX: RHT) ("Resonance Health" or the "Company") provides the following information in relation to the two new contracts announced on 23 August 2018.

The contracts have been entered into with two separate US listed public companies (each a "Client") for the provision of Resonance Health's FerriScan® product (and services related to FerriScan®) in connection with clinical trials being performed by each Client.

Resonance Health is a service provider to each Client and is contractually prohibited from divulging specific details of the third-party clinical trials. The following further information regarding the new contracts is provided, as follows:

Contract 1:

This contract relates to a Client's use of the Company's FerriScan product (and associated services) for a clinical trial. The initial term of the contract is 20 months although it may be extended. It is also possible that the clinical trial could be discontinued, for example in the event that the Client determines that the clinical trial will not be successful. Either party may terminate the contract in the event that a material breach is not cured within fifteen days. The Client may terminate the agreement without cause on thirty days notice. Monthly payments to Resonance Health will commence from the end of August 2018 and comprise of two components:

(i)

Fixed Costs: for clinical trial setup, and a monthly project and data management fee; and

(ii)

Variable Costs: for use of Resonance Health products and services (FerriScan®,

FerriScan® Phantom Pack supply and analysis).

Contract 2:

This contract relates to a Client's use of the Company's FerriScan product (and associated services) for a clinical trial. The initial term of the contract is 48 months although it may be extended. It is also possible that the clinical trial could be discontinued, for example in the event that the Client determines that the clinical trial will not be successful. Either party may terminate the contract in the event that a material breach is not cured within thirty days. The Client may terminate the agreement without cause on forty-five days notice. Monthly payments to Resonance Health will commence from the end of August 2018 and comprise of two components:

  • (i) Fixed Costs: for clinical trial setup, and a monthly project and data management fee; and

  • (ii) Variable Costs: for the use of Resonance Health products and services (Ferriscan®, Cardiac T2*, FerriScan® Phantom Pack supply and analysis).

Resonance Health Ltd. ABN: 96 006 762 492

141 Burswood Road, Burswood, WA 6100, AUSTRALIAPostal: PO Box 71, Burswood, WA, 6100, AUSTRALIAwww.resonancehealth.com T + 61 8 9286 5300

info@resonancehealth.com

ASX Release

In relation to the other pharmaceutical and therapeutic companies currently using the Company's products and services, the Company refers to its previous announcements on the following dates:

23/08/2018 - Resonance Health contracted for two new clinical trials

23/07/2018 - Appendix 4C - quarterly

13/02/2018 - Resonance Health contracted for new clinical trial

12/01/2018 - FerriScan® contracted for two new clinical trials

14/06/2016 - Operational Update

06/10/2010 - Resonance Health announces Agreement with Novartis

For further information please contact:

Chad Tondut

Communications Manager, Resonance Health

E: chadt@resonancehealth.com P: +61 (0)8 9286 5300

Resonance Health Ltd. ABN: 96 006 762 492

141 Burswood Road, Burswood, WA 6100, AUSTRALIA Postal: PO Box 71, Burswood, WA, 6100, AUSTRALIAwww.resonancehealth.com T + 61 8 9286 5300

info@resonancehealth.com

Disclaimer

Resonance Health Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 04:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED
06:42aRESONANCE HEALTH : Additional Information on Announcement Dated 23 August 2018
PU
01:37aRESONANCE HEALTH : Trading Halt
PU
08/24RESONANCE HEALTH : announces new clinical trial contracts
AQ
08/23RESONANCE HEALTH : contracted for two new clinical trials
PU
07/11RESONANCE HEALTH : TGA, CE Mark clearance for A.I. Solution FerriSmart
PU
07/05RESONANCE HEALTH : Alliance Partner Agreement with Blackford Analysis
PU
06/29RESONANCE HEALTH : News - June 2018
PU
06/29RESONANCE HEALTH : Customer Newsletter - June 2018
PU
05/31RESONANCE HEALTH : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/29RESONANCE HEALTH : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Why I'm Cautious About Citrix As A Long-Term Holding 
2015Enterprise Software Giants Live In An Open Source World 
2015Why Rackspace Hosting Is Heading Higher 
Chart RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resonance Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Laws Chief Executive Officer
Martin Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Agha Shahzad Pervez Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Timothy Guy St. Pierre Chief Scientific Officer
Wenjie Pang Manager-Technical & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED4.55%0
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.34%94 331
DANAHER CORPORATION7.47%69 801
INTUITIVE SURGICAL48.39%61 106
ILLUMINA53.65%49 351
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION38.56%47 503
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.